BUHARI - NIGERIAN WOMEN

Vote for me again in 2019, Buhari begs women

— 31st August 2018

“Let me thank Nigerian women who put their confidence in me and voted for me in 2015. It is my hope that the confidence is still there…”

• As President’s wife urges them to shun politicians who use youths as thugs

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked the Nigerian women for voting for him in 2015 and urged them to repeat the feat in 2019.

READ ALSO: 2019: I’m for free, fair, credible election, Buhari assures May

He made the call yesterday, at the Women Political Aspirants Summit organised by National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Women in Politics Forum (WIPF) and National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), in Collaboration with Office of the Wife of the President.

He said: “Let me thank Nigerian women who put their confidence in me and voted for me in 2015. It is my hope that the confidence is still there; seeing this gathering. I am confident that it will remain.”

Buhari noted that women constitute more than 50 percent of voters and are, by experience, more dedicated and principled than their male counterparts.

The president, who said the summit signifies the spirit of Nigerian women, organised to support women political aspirants in the nation’s politics, noted that politicians rely on women voters because their word is usually their bond.

“Women stand by candidates they believe, in all the way; so, politicians do a lot to gain their confidence,” he said.

He described Nigeria as a country of opportunities and possibilities and said “it is blessed with productive and skilled manpower, coupled with resources still being harnessed. With the right leadership at all levels, appropriate mindset and strong institutions, we can attain great heights.”

The president used the occasion to reiterate that the challenges witnessed since 2015 have given way to dividends, which can only increase considerably and translate to better infrastructure, more jobs and more food on the tables of Nigerians.

He said: “A few months ago, I met with female parliamentarians and they raised issues concerning the passage of Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill, now, before the National Assembly, and the implementation of 35 percent affirmative action, among others. I’m fully in support of both positions because these measures will improve the representation of women in our politics.

READ ALSO: Senate to reintroduce gender ‘Affirmation Action’ bill soon – Stella Oduah

“Let me add my voice to the call on women to contest for political offices, and effect the changes they

want to see. I’m confident that women can make great leaders and move the nation forward.

“Finally, I urge all political parties to create the enabling environment for free and fair playing grounds where women can contest elective positions and participate in our political process.”

The summit, which took place in Abuja, was aimed at enlightening women seeking elective positions in the 2019 election.

In her remarks, Wife of the President Aisha Buhari, urged women to avoid politicians who use youths as thugs and those who forget women when they get into office.

READ ALSO: 2019: Aisha Buhari makes U-turn, declares support for husband

She further urged women to shun nepotism and support politics of ideology, assuring that 2019 will be a political threshold for women.

