The July 14 gubernatorial election conducted in Ekiti state which produced Dr Kayode Fayemi as the Governor-elect has affirmed the precarious state of affairs in Nigeria. The behavioural manifestations of political actors connected to the election indicated why the policies of both Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressive Congress have not lifted the masses out of the dungeon they have been deliberately plunged into. While the Muhammadu Buhari government may dispute the data which indicated that more than half of the Nigerian populace live below poverty, the commodification of voting and the dynamics introduced— prepaid and post-paid strategies underscore the fact that politicians need the people to be poor in order to continue to feast on their vulnerability. But wait a minute, was the APC fulfilling its campaign promise of paying N5,000 naira to the poor during the polls? This is the significance of the insignificant.

Ekiti became a market space for bargaining, with location determining the amount that your vote is worth. The price per vote ranged from 3,000 to as much as 20,000 thousand naira. The significance of this is that the two troublesome parties who bought votes are the same who ensured that people remained pauperised so that their vulnerability will be significant for their victory at election time. By so doing poverty becomes an entrapment for the soul of the weak.

Who are those scampering for N3000, N5,000 and above? Women, unemployed youths, and civil servants are vulnerable people whose needs need to be targeted by a sensitive, responsive and responsible government to prevent future insecurities. These Ekiti ‘Essau’ who sold their future for today may lack the blessing of good living owing to the trade-off. But they remain significant pointers to the failure of governance that neglects a ticking time bomb.

Money played a significant role and people displayed the culture of poverty because they were not sure of tomorrow. They went for a bird in hand that is better than thousands in the bush. They are desperate to suffer for the next four years because those who spent to mount the ‘pulpit’ will recoup their investment first before considering those who already benefited before the government is sworn in. Why would Fayemi pray that these people be free from the shackles of poverty if he rode on that vulnerability to remount the rostrum of His Excellency? It is significant that in the state of knowledge people lack wisdom.