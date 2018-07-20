– The Sun News
Latest
20th July 2018 - Vote ‘cashualisation’ and the commodification of tomorrow
20th July 2018 - Ekiti poll’s anomalies
20th July 2018 - Sexual harassment and a generation of idiots
20th July 2018 - From Buhari to Adeosun: The ethical question
20th July 2018 - ANNABEL K 07035210723
20th July 2018 - The Lagos highway to hell
20th July 2018 - Ekiti: Media houses in jeopardy
20th July 2018 - A knack for details can make you succeed
20th July 2018 - Almajiri as consequence of Boko Haram
19th July 2018 - NABTEB Registrar – Sacked board chairman tried to change TSA signatories
Home / Opinion / Vote ‘cashualisation’ and the commodification of tomorrow
VOTE - CASHUALISATION

Vote ‘cashualisation’ and the commodification of tomorrow

— 20th July 2018

“Genuine change agents are scared away from politics due to the ‘cashualisation’ of vote which ensures that people have no tomorrow.”

Oludayo Tade

The July 14 gubernatorial election conducted in Ekiti state which produced Dr Kayode Fayemi as the Governor-elect has affirmed the precarious state of affairs in Nigeria. The behavioural manifestations of political actors connected to the election indicated why the policies of both Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressive Congress have not lifted the masses out of the dungeon they have been deliberately plunged into. While the Muhammadu Buhari government may dispute the data which indicated that more than half of the Nigerian populace live below poverty, the commodification of voting and the dynamics introduced— prepaid and post-paid strategies underscore the fact that politicians need the people to be poor in order to continue to feast on their vulnerability. But wait a minute, was the APC fulfilling its campaign promise of paying N5,000 naira to the poor during the polls? This is the significance of the insignificant.

Ekiti became a market space for bargaining, with location determining the amount that your vote is worth. The price per vote ranged from 3,000 to as much as 20,000 thousand naira. The significance of this is that the two troublesome parties who bought votes are the same who ensured that people remained pauperised so that their vulnerability will be significant for their victory at election time. By so doing poverty becomes an entrapment for the soul of the weak.

Who are those scampering for N3000, N5,000 and above? Women, unemployed youths, and civil servants are vulnerable people whose needs need to be targeted by a sensitive, responsive and responsible government to prevent future insecurities. These Ekiti ‘Essau’ who sold their future for today may lack the blessing of good living owing to the trade-off. But they remain significant pointers to the failure of governance that neglects a ticking time bomb.

READ ALSO: Ekiti Guber Election: Naira rain in Ekiti

Money played a significant role and people displayed the culture of poverty because they were not sure of tomorrow. They went for a bird in hand that is better than thousands in the bush. They are desperate to suffer for the next four years because those who spent to mount the ‘pulpit’ will recoup their investment first before considering those who already benefited before the government is sworn in. Why would Fayemi pray that these people be free from the shackles of poverty if he rode on that vulnerability to remount the rostrum of His Excellency? It is significant that in the state of knowledge people lack wisdom.

Despite the deployment of 30,000 security agents to the state, I am not aware the police was effective in arresting anyone giving or taking money to vote even though it happened in public spaces. Intelligence did not work here neither did tip-off work for the police. They pretended as if nothing happened. Or was it that they also got prepaid too going by what hapless Nigerians encounter everyday in the hands of the police? The significance of the security not doing their job is why many crimes go untamed due to the adoption of pre-paid and post-paid strategies. Who will then enforce the law against inducement or is it only a crime when the interest of the Aso rock is threatened?

Ayodele Fayose, the two-term governor of Ekiti state suffered the bitter pill of the significance of the insignificant. First, Fayose is one-man army and a dogged fighter. He remains a deviant character and seemingly a lone voice of opposition in the Nigerian political landscape. This is significant for he has exposed and kept the government in check. However, the ‘insignificant’ people he allowed to defect to the APC became significant add-up to the Fayemi camp. Never in life will a man survive in isolation of others. In politics you need to annex the political capital of associates. Sometimes a fly can cause a plane crash. The political re-alignment of the ‘insignificant’ defectors from the PDP became significant game changers for APC and Fayemi.

Is it not significant how instrumentalities of state are being used against the hapless? Irrespective of their political parties, the ruling class are united against the masses in their thoughts and actions. They are empowered by the hapless; but they under-develop the people. If Lai Mohammed could describe commodified victory as an endorsement of the Buhari administration, then Nigerians need a rethink ahead of 2019 particularly those in possession of the most valuable item—PVC. The PVC that was insignificant to people became article of trade, significant enough to earn N20,000 per vote, about N2,000 higher than the national minimum wage.

The significance of the Ekiti polls is that it exposes those who offer themselves to govern as wicked and insincere cohorts. Irrespective of political parties, they are the same. From ‘Peter the rock’ late crediting of civil servants and pensioners accounts to the superior ‘vote mining’ strategy of the Broom party. These characters do nothing to alleviate precarious circumstances but delayed gratification to the time of election and begin distribution of rice, money, kerosene, clothing, among others. It is needless for a serious government, state or national to commission a research into what to focus on as policy.

The Ekiti poll has validated the nexus between poverty as a deliberate political strategy and electoral victory. Poverty is a slave camp and the slaves only own their existence to the whims and caprices of the slave masters. The slave master will not like the condition which makes people become slave to change to fester their hegemonic control. This is why only skills and empowerment training have the potentiality to take people out of poverty and give them the agency of independence. The significance of having the vulnerable poor to vote is the birthing of irresponsible government; a disconnected leader from the realities of the ruled; it gives birth to the government enthroned by the poor for the rich. Also, the genuine change agents are scared away from politics due to the ‘cashualisation’ of vote which ensures that people have no tomorrow.

Let those who have PVC place the right value on their present and future and determine whether it is better to enthrone the right person who will ensure a bright future or trade PVC for pittance and pale into insignificance for four years. Unless this is done, the mockery of voters by the political merchants will ensure that stomach infrastructure continue to condition voting behaviour of Nigerians and 2019 in particular.

Dr. Tade, a sociologist writes via [email protected] yahoo.com
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Sacked board chairman

NABTEB Registrar – Sacked board chairman tried to change TSA signatories

— 19th July 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja Registrar, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, said on Thursday, that the recently sacked board Chairman of NABTEB governing board, Prof. Leonard Kashima Shilgba, was determined to destroy the institution of NABTEB and promote his self agenda. She justified her claim with highlights of alleged impunity being championed…

  • ECWA

    ECWA church kicks against disarming Christians in Plateau

    — 19th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Plateau District Church Council, has kicked against disarming and arrest of Christians in possession of Dane guns, sticks, and leaving herdsmen who allegedly possess and carry arms openly to unleash terror on innocent citizens. In a press statement signed by the Chairman, Dr. David Jonah Laje…

  • ENVIRONMENTALISTS

    Environmental experts urge Buhari to fast track PIGB signing

    — 19th July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja Some cross section of environmental experts and professionals in the upstream and downstream sector, on Thursday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly assent to the Petroleum Industry and Governance Bill (PIGB). The Senate had, after a clause-by-clause consideration in May 2017, passed the PIGB, while the House of Representatives also passed the…

  • VETERENARIAN

    Veterinarians to brainstorm on herders, farmer crisis

    — 19th July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) said it would converge in Sokoto to brainstorm on the possible solution to lingering crisis between herdsmen and farmers in the country. Chairman NVMA’s 55th Annual Congress publicity sub-committee, Dr. Faruk Tambuwal, made the call on Thursday when he visited the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

  • BAFARAWA

    Bafarawa donates N10m to victims of bandits attack

    — 19th July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has donated N10 million to the victims of armed banditry at Tabanni village, in Rabah Local Government of Sokoto State. Speaking while presenting the money at Government House, Sokoto, Bafarawa expressed concern over the incident. READ ALSO: Sokoto govt. expends N3bn on students’…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share