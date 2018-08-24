– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - Vote-buying and subversion of democracy
24th August 2018 - IFEOMA OBINNA 09079057994
24th August 2018 - Lending: OPS laments government’s crowding out of private sector
23rd August 2018 - 5.9m females estimated to be rhesus negative in Nigeria – Experts
23rd August 2018 - Footballers, coaches, fans lament crowded NPFL fixtures
23rd August 2018 - Police arrest Egyptian activist after calling for president recall referendum
23rd August 2018 - CyclingLagos 2018 postponed until October, says Organisers
23rd August 2018 - Club managers kick against Sept. 2 resumption of league season
23rd August 2018 - NEMA expresses worries over erosion menace in S/East
23rd August 2018 - Police, FRSC, record crime, crashes free Eid-el-Kabir in Sokoto- Officials
Home / Cover / Editorial / Vote-buying and subversion of democracy
VOTE BUYING

Vote-buying and subversion of democracy

— 24th August 2018

It is gratifying that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has now decided to move firmly against vote-buying by positioning polling booths in such a way to make it impossible for bystanders to see how votes are cast in an election. The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Anambra State, Dr. Nwachukwu Orji, lamented the phenomenon of vote-buying saying it represents a big threat to democracy and that all Nigerians must join hands to ensure it is eradicated from our electoral system.

READ ALSO: Monetisation of the electoral process

The scandalous spectacle of party officials or their agents handing over cash to voters in what was described as “see and buy” became the latest malfeasance to infect our elections during the Ekiti gubernatorial contest last month. It was so brazen that in one instance the money was first handed over to some security men (who should instinctively arrest anyone who bribed voters) who then handed the cash to voters. Observers noticed that what happened in Ekiti was a child’s play to what happened in the by-elections in Kogi State, a few weeks ago. Our elections have always been dogged by suspicion of underhand tactics, now with vote-buying, they are descending into a farce. When elections become a sham they disgrace the idea of democracy.

Snapshots of vote-buying were noticed in the Edo State governorship election and later in Anambra State; in Ekiti the perpetrators seemed to have gone overboard while Kogi appears to have normalised it. Vote-buying lays an ambush for the 2019 elections unless urgent and decisive measures are taken by INEC and the security agencies.

Yet the law acknowledges that vote-buying is an unequivocal subversion of democracy and outlaws it through Section 124(1) a-c) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

READ ALSO: IYC warns against subversion of democracy

Thus anyone who directly and corruptly makes a payment to induce voters, corruptly procures votes, canvasses for votes through bribery shall be guilty of an offence and if found guilty shall be liable to a fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for 12 months or both.

This penalty seems like a slap on the wrist in a week an American lawyer received five years in jail for election campaign contributions violations. In May 2010 ahead of 2011 elections, President Goodluck Jonathan promised to set up an Electoral Offences Tribunal, but that seems all but forgotten.

There is no doubt that the law as it exists is observed in the breach. Indeed, the INEC acts unconcerned, which explains why it has paid deaf ears while offering the excuse that it had no resources for the prosecutorial demands of enforcing the law. But that is a self-defeating argument when it is realised that an election undermined by vote-buying is not just illegitimate, indeed, it could be a recipe for violence and with all the chain reactions that come with violence.

The law must not only be enforced, it must be strengthened to serve as a deterrent. The crime is applicable to the giver and the taker. INEC should ring polling places with close circuit television cameras to record video evidence and engage some plainclothes agents to monitor the activities of the vote buyers.

READ ALSO: PDP accuses INEC of plans to release unclaimed PVCs to APC

We urge INEC to devote a reasonable portion of its resources, budget and expertise, to voter education, not just on the electoral process but on elementary civics. Vote-buying is the ultimate corruption of politics. Some voters were reportedly offered N100, some N200, to vote in the recent by-election in Bauchi State.

The figures for Ekiti were: N5,000 and N4,000 by the two leading political parties in the State. Now, these payments are, of course, an insult to the dignity of the voter, at a time such amounts cannot pay for even the proverbial pot of soup. But more fundamental is that a purchased election cannot but yield a corrupt politician.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

VOTE BUYING

Vote-buying and subversion of democracy

— 24th August 2018

It is gratifying that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has now decided to move firmly against vote-buying by positioning polling booths in such a way to make it impossible for bystanders to see how votes are cast in an election. The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Anambra State, Dr. Nwachukwu Orji, lamented the phenomenon of…

  • PRIVATE SECTOR LENDING

    Lending: OPS laments government’s crowding out of private sector

    — 24th August 2018

    As credit to sector drops by N600bn The financial constraints rocking Nigeria’s private sector worsened in second quarter of this year following a decline in total loans granted it by commercial banks. Lending to the private sector, according to statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) declined by N600.60 billion, from N16 trillion…

  • CyclingLagos

    CyclingLagos 2018 postponed until October, says Organisers

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The organisers of CyclingLagos have announced the movement of the grand finale of the cycling event scheduled for Aug. 25 to Saturday Oct. 27, 2018. The postponement was due to the temporary closure of the Third Mainland Bridge, a strategic route for the race by the Federal Government. The Media Officer for the tournament,…

  • erosion menace

    NEMA expresses worries over erosion menace in S/East

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has expressed worries over the level of erosion menace in the South east. Mr Walson Ibarakumo, the Enugu Regional Coordinator of the agency, expressed his worries in an interview with the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday. Ibarakumo said among other emergency issues such as…

  • CRIME

    Police, FRSC, record crime, crashes free Eid-el-Kabir in Sokoto- Officials

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The Police and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Sokoto State on Thursday said they recorded crime and accidents free on the highways during Eid-el-Kabir festivities. The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, Mr Murtala Mani and the FRSC spokesman, Mr Aliyu Garba, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto. Mani, who spoke through…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share