Vote-buying and subversion of democracy

Snapshots of vote-buying were noticed in the Edo State governorship election and later in Anambra State; in Ekiti the perpetrators seemed to have gone overboard while Kogi appears to have normalised it. Vote-buying lays an ambush for the 2019 elections unless urgent and decisive measures are taken by INEC and the security agencies.

Yet the law acknowledges that vote-buying is an unequivocal subversion of democracy and outlaws it through Section 124(1) a-c) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

READ ALSO: IYC warns against subversion of democracy

Thus anyone who directly and corruptly makes a payment to induce voters, corruptly procures votes, canvasses for votes through bribery shall be guilty of an offence and if found guilty shall be liable to a fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for 12 months or both.

This penalty seems like a slap on the wrist in a week an American lawyer received five years in jail for election campaign contributions violations. In May 2010 ahead of 2011 elections, President Goodluck Jonathan promised to set up an Electoral Offences Tribunal, but that seems all but forgotten.