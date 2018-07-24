Every time a country passes through an election experience, there’s something to learn. Each election experience taken in isolation may seem trivial. But it’s the cumulative effect that can wear a country down. The Ekiti gubernatorial election has come and gone. Of course, we know the winner and the losers. One thing is clear: organising a free, fair and transparent election is more important than the outcome. Just over a week after the result of the governorship was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria has been crawling unsteadily over one aspect of the election process that raises red flags for next year’s general elections. It was the brazen vote-buying that the two of the dominant parties- the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – were the main culprits. It was not as if the Ekiti election was the first time vote-buying would be reported in our election, but before now, it was an almost unfathomable proposition that the day would ever come when inducement of voters by parties and politicians would become a passé, a shameless norm. It’s no longer an open question. It’s a fact. READ ALSO: Ekiti Guber Election: Naira rain in Ekiti No matter how much we paper over what happened in Ekiti, no matter whether vote-buying did impact on the outcome of the governorship contest, vote-buying, no matter how it’s defined, a voter selling his vote to the highest bidder in an election, is a horrifying chapter in any democracy. It has disastrous consequences for governance in our country. It’s illegal, and approximates to rigging and ballot stuffing. But perhaps, the most unsettling consequence is how this ugly phenomenon could affect the integrity of next year’s general election if nothing urgent and drastic is done now to check it.

Political parties and politicians tucking their tails to save their behind is no longer an option. It’s no longer time to play the ostrich. History beckons on all concerned, the government, the citizens and civil society groups to save our democracy from desperate politicians. And, for the voters, awareness on the implication of what they are doing, perhaps unwittingly, to their collective destinies, is of immediate concern. It’s so because, when a citizen sells his or her vote to the highest bidder candidate in an election, he/she loses the moral right to expect good governance. It’s simply as bad as that. That leaves so much work to do by relevant agencies concerned, INEC inclusive. This is in spite of the fact that the Electoral Act forbids vote-buying. The Electoral Act, 2010 Article 130 states, “A person who (a) corruptly by himself or by any other person at any time after the date of an election has been announced, directly or indirectly, gives or provides or pays money to, or for any person for the purpose of corruptly influencing that person or any other person to vote or refrain from voting at such election, or on account of such person or any person having voted or refrained from voting at such election; (b) being a voter, corruptly accepts or takes money or any other inducement during any of the period stated in paragraph (a) of this section, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N100,000 or 12 months imprisonment or both”. Unfortunately, we are not aware that anybody has been prosecuted