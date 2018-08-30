Voices from the street on Osun guber

Only time can tell who wins the next governorship election in Osun State because a lot of issues are already unfolding now.

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

As far as the September 22 governorship election in Osun State is concerned, many factors will play prominent roles in the election. Number one is the incumbent governor who has done so well in terms of development, especially physical development in all parts of the state.

The candidate that the governor supports will gain the sympathy of the masses because there are a number of projects that the governor will refer to as his achievements in office. Let’s not deceive ourselves, for a man who has been in the helm of affairs for eight years and who has done his own best it will not be difficult for him to gain the attention and support of the people.

Also, one other major factor is the power of incumbency as we have seen in the case of Ekiti State. The federal might may be used during the election. The security apparatus is under the control of the federal government and interestingly the same party at the helms of affairs in the federal level is also in control of the state and this party is fielding a candidate for the election. This will no doubt serves as a good advantage for the ruling party.

I am envisaging that the APC may win the governorship election considering the factors I have raised; especially the good achievements of the present APC led government in the state.

– Comrade Saka Waheed, Osogbo based rights activist