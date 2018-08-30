Voices from the street on Osun guber— 30th August 2018
Only time can tell who wins the next governorship election in Osun State because a lot of issues are already unfolding now.
Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
As far as the September 22 governorship election in Osun State is concerned, many factors will play prominent roles in the election. Number one is the incumbent governor who has done so well in terms of development, especially physical development in all parts of the state.
The candidate that the governor supports will gain the sympathy of the masses because there are a number of projects that the governor will refer to as his achievements in office. Let’s not deceive ourselves, for a man who has been in the helm of affairs for eight years and who has done his own best it will not be difficult for him to gain the attention and support of the people.
Also, one other major factor is the power of incumbency as we have seen in the case of Ekiti State. The federal might may be used during the election. The security apparatus is under the control of the federal government and interestingly the same party at the helms of affairs in the federal level is also in control of the state and this party is fielding a candidate for the election. This will no doubt serves as a good advantage for the ruling party.
I am envisaging that the APC may win the governorship election considering the factors I have raised; especially the good achievements of the present APC led government in the state.
– Comrade Saka Waheed, Osogbo based rights activist
Only time can tell who wins the next governorship election in Osun State because a lot of issues are already unfolding now. I am of the firm belief that it is the turn of Osun West to produce the next governor of the state not minding the political party that such person comes from. In the interest of equity and fair play power must shift to Osun West this time around and as an individual, I will support any candidate that comes from the zone.
However, that is not to say that the west senatorial district may win the election automatically. There are other important factors that will play out as time goes on. But, basically, the issue of zoning will determine to a large extent that carries the day on September 22.
We cannot undermine the fact that the incumbent government has issues with the civil servants and pensioners. Many civil servants and teachers have been receiving half salary for years and these same people will vote during the election. Do you expect these people to vote for the government’s candidate?
Also, the tuition in some government owned institutions, especially the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho and Osun State university have increased astronomically. This will also affect the chances of the APC candidate because students won’t vote for any person who will make life unbearable for them.
Just recently, there was a state wide protest by pensioners in Osogbo, the state capital. For hours, the pensioners blocked all major roads in the town and it became a difficult thing to pass through Osogbo. Do you think this category of people will also vote for any candidate that the present government is supporting.
– Iyanda Omotayo (student)
The major factor that will determine who wins the election in Osun State come September 22 is prayer. I believe so much in prayer and I have sought the face of God but He has not told me who will be the successor of Governor Rauf Aregbesola, but I know that prayer will determine who will be the next governor of the state.
However, I have the strong belief that Senator Iyiola Omisore cannot be the next governor of the state. I can’t be specific about other contestants, but I am sure, Omisore is far from becoming the governor of the state. He’s not created to become governor; he’s only struggling to be one.
Adeleke, Adeoti and Oyetola need serious prayers because the next governor of Osun State is from any of the three of them. The one who can pray most will have the day.
– Prophet Joseph Oladipupo, Church founder
The election will be a serious battle because the defection of some politicians from APC to ADP will have serious effect on the APC.
Alhaji Adeoti who recently defected to the ADP was a strong member of the APC before now and he knows the strategy the APC uses during election. I am sure he will use same strategy for his own gain too. As an individual I have only one vote and when it comes to the Election Day, I will determine whom to vote for, but certainly not APC.
I am not a member of any political party and I don’t intend to be one. However, I have people in my place of work and my residence that I can convince and influence their votes when time comes. I am sure, the APC can’t find it easy to this time around.
– Awotayo Olumide (Corps member)
