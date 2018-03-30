Vlisco unveils Yolanda George-David as ambassador

In keeping with its annual tradition of celebrating women across Africa, Vlisco has honoured some inspiring Nigerian women, while also unveiling the 2018 Vlisco Ambassador for Nigeria.

The new ambassador is Dr. Yolanda George-David, who took over from Mrs. Dotun Akande, founder of Patrick Speech and Language Center.

George-David is a wife, mother, and Neurosurgeon with her primary residency in Obstetrics and Gynaecology as well as Clinical & Relational Psychologist. She is also an academic, multiple award winning international speaker, business woman, media personality, human rights activist and founder of Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation, where over 25,000 sexually abused teenagers have been counseled, rehabilitated and taught essential vocational and life skills.

Throughout this year, George-David will be traveling across the country to engage with various women’s groups on mentorship and educating them on the plight of women, girls and boys that have been sexually abused, in order to create even more awareness.