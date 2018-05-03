The Sun News
Latest
3rd May 2018 - Visionscape makes remarkable progress in landfill
3rd May 2018 - Codeine: A dangerously useful partner
3rd May 2018 - Dangote announces new appointments for strategic growth sustenance
3rd May 2018 - Kannywood actress, Hauwa Maina, is dead
3rd May 2018 - Terror in Adamawa: 15 feared dead in herdsmen raid
3rd May 2018 - Imo APC stakeholders protest, drag Okorocha before NWC
3rd May 2018 - Irish envoy advocates job creation to end human trafficking
3rd May 2018 - Dino Melaye whisked to Lokoja, to be arraigned today
3rd May 2018 - World Press Freedom Day: Buhari pledges non-interference
3rd May 2018 - Nigeria, EU trade volume hits €25.3b
Home / National / Visionscape makes remarkable progress in landfill

Visionscape makes remarkable progress in landfill

— 3rd May 2018

The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment, Mr. Babatunde Durosnmi-Etti has highlighted the state government’s commitment to providing the adequate infrastructure required, using the Visionscape initiative to support the environmental management of the burgeoning state with over 22 million residents.

The ministerial press briefing held by the Lagos State Ministry of Environment presented a progress report on the activities of the government’s environmental reforms.

Details of the briefing included the recruitment of over 13,000 Community Sanitation Workers till date to clean the inner streets, mechanised street sweeping to be managed by three private companies- Avatar, Wastecare, and Corporate Solutions, the completion of 48 mini-waterworks across the State including the implementation of innovative technology for water management, drainage maintenance remains with the Lagos State Public Works Corporation while Visionscape Sanitation Solutions in charge of constructing the first engineered sanitary landfill in Nigeria located in Epe has made marked progress on the Eco Park project.

“The Epe Landfill under construction by Visionscape is achieving remarkable progress with the completion of the weighbridge, among other facilities, while Portland Energy & Power is mobilizing to site for the commencement of work on engineered hazardous Landfill in Badagry”

Speaking on an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday, May 2, Visionscape Sanitation Solutions CEO, John Irvine, gave a succinct update on the ongoing project and described the process of excavating the waste on the 88-hectare dumpsite before construction began.

“We had to dig deeper than expected to excavate previous waste material and set up a strong foundation. We’ve built the weighbridge and the control tower. The next phase is the remediation work.” He said. The Epe EcoPark will feature a materials recovery facility, an anaerobic digestion plant, a waste to energy plant amongst other features. The company also has plans to incorporate existing landfill miners (aka scavengers) into the waste management value chain by including them in the recycling and recovery activities in the Eco Park.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Visionscape makes remarkable progress in landfill

— 3rd May 2018

The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment, Mr. Babatunde Durosnmi-Etti has highlighted the state government’s commitment to providing the adequate infrastructure required, using the Visionscape initiative to support the environmental management of the burgeoning state with over 22 million residents. The ministerial press briefing held by the Lagos State Ministry of Environment presented a progress…

  • DANGOTE APPOINTMENTS

    Dangote announces new appointments for strategic growth sustenance

    — 3rd May 2018

    In order to strengthen the group’s Executive Management team and sustain its strategic business growth trajectory, Africa’s foremost indigenous conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) (www.Dangote.com) has announced new appointments. In the new organisational rejig, Olakunle Alake the erstwhile Chief Operating Officer (COO) is now the Group Managing Director and Dr. Adenike Fajemirokun, the Group Chief…

  • Hauwa Maina dies

    Kannywood actress, Hauwa Maina, is dead

    — 3rd May 2018

    Kannywood is currently mourning popular actress, Hauwa Maina who died yesterday at the Aminu  Teaching Hospital (AKTH) in Kano, after a lingering illness, she will be buried today Thursday, 3rd May 2018, in Kaduna. Confirming the death, another popular Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, told Premium Times the celebrity died at the hospital after an illness. “Yes,…

  • Terror in Adamawa: 15 feared dead in herdsmen raid

    — 3rd May 2018

    Billy Graham Abel, Yola Over fifteen people are feared dead as armed herdsmen numbering over 400 are said to have attacked and burnt down four villages of Bolki, Bang, Zumoso and Gon in Numan and Lamurde local governments of Adamawa State, local sources tell Daily Sun. According to locals, the herdsmen militia reportedly raided the…

  • APC OKOROCHA NWC

    Imo APC stakeholders protest, drag Okorocha before NWC

    — 3rd May 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains from Imo State, on Wednesday, dragged Governor Rochas Okorocha before the party’s National  Working Committee (NWC) of the party. Their action was to protest what they called the ‘governor’s antics to hijack the process for this weekend’s state congress’. Speaking after several hours meeting with the NWC…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share