Virility in Lola Shoneyin and Ayobami Adebayo’s narratives

The theme of virility in these narrations stakes concern for marriages without children. It captures the traumatic experience that comes with protracted birth delay. Another significance of the narratives is the role of society that Pressures from all sides of the family and culminates into name calling just as Akin’s mother who believes women manufacture children tells Yejide she should be called a man since she couldn’t conceive. The lack of consideration for spouses, more particular the woman without considering if they are ready to bear children, puts so-called concerned relatives in a conceited self-entitled position, which takes away focus from affected couple. Two things also play out here: that society takes a biased stance blames the woman while absolving the man. Adebayo’s representative of this stance is painted when Yejide is asked to close her thighs accused of keeping her husband away from the new wife

The stereotype against women comes from a place of assumptions. Most times they are unfounded and need to be discarded for truth.