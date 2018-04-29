The Sun News
EBONYI

Violence in Ebonyi as rival communities resume hostilities

29th April 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

There was pandemonium in Enyigba and Echi-Alike communities in Abakaliki and Ikwo local government areas of Ebonyi State on Friday as heavy gunfire erupted in the boundary areas of the communities.

The renewed hostilities commenced at around 5:00 p.m. and have since persisted through the weekend.

Although no life was reported lost, the state’s police spokesperson, ASP Loveth Odah, told Sunday Sun that four school buildings have been destroyed.

The renewed hostilities, our correspondent gathered, commenced shortly after State Governor David Umahi visited the warring communities on Friday.

A youth leader from Echi-Alike in Ikwo, Mr Amaechi Nwankwo, alleged that the people of Idah village were responsible for the attacks.

“It is the people of Idah that crossed over to Enyigba,” he said.

“They have been killing our people and nothing meaningful has been done by the relevant authorities. We reported to the Commissioner of Police, but he did not do anything.

According to Nwankwo, “immediately the governor left, they started shooting our people again. It was Idah people that carried out this attack, but they came through Enyigba in Izzi. It started around 5:00 p.m.”

Confirming the development, police spokesperson Odah disclosed that it was the people of Ikwo that carried out reprisal attacks following the departure of the Governor.

“You know that Enyigba people of Izzi have been burning houses severally in Ikwo, but yesterday it was Echi-Alike community in Ikwo that went to Enyigba and carried out reprisal attack and burnt four blocks in their Comprehensive Secondary School,” Odah said.

Both parties, the police spokesperson said, have been attacking policemen drafted to the areas to prevent a further breakdown of law and order.

“They keep on shooting at the police. We deployed Armoured Personnel Carrier. If not that all the policemen were inside it, they would have killed all of them. OC Mobile witnessed them carrying AK-47 rifles and parading themselves,” she said.

