Village Headmaster’s Ted Mukoro dies at 89

• Buhari condoles with family

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Veteran actor and advertisement guru, Theodore Austin Mukoro, died at 89, yesterday, after a brief illness at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Lagos

Ted Mukoro hit fame as the first headmaster in the iconic television programme of the 80’s, The Village Headmaster.

News of his death was made conveyed in a statement signed by his daughter, Angela Ajetunmobi.

Mukoro, famously known as “Uncle Ted,” by admirers, was a broadcaster, wordsmith and humorous humanist.

He was one of the early faces and voices of television in Africa as a pioneer newscaster on Western Nigeria Television (WNTV), Ibadan.

He was the pioneer village headmaster on the popular long running television series The Village Headmaster on Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), which later became Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

A former executive creative director of Lowe Lintas, he was a respected wordsmith whose creativity nurtured many successful brands in Nigeria – Star, Bournvita, Guinness, Harp, Vono, Omo, Lux, Schweppes, Legend, Tomapep, and many more.

He left behind his daughter Angela and a son, Stan Mukoro of Bentley Motors, along with their spouses and children. He was preceded in death by his wife Mrs. Felicia Mukoro.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled Mukoro’s family and friends.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, also sent his condolences to the entire Nollywood family and the advertising community over the loss of the renowned thespian, advertiser and voice talent “who spent all his life promoting effective communication, good entertainment and healthy community relations.”

Buhari extolled his role as one of the pioneers of radio drama at the Western Nigeria Broadcasting Service (WNBS) and WNTV, as well as his contributions to the development of theatre in Nigeria, among others.