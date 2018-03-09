The Sun News
Latest
9th March 2018 - Village Headmaster’s Ted Mukoro dies at 89
9th March 2018 - Saraki, Aisha Buhari, others celebrate International Women’s Day
9th March 2018 - NLC, PWC task FG on International Women’s Day
9th March 2018 - Erosion menace spreads panic in Anambra community
9th March 2018 - Cleric launches book, as church celebrates anniversary
9th March 2018 - Software solution, e-commerce to empower 45m Nigerians  –Shittu
9th March 2018 - No going back on concession of Ajaokuta plant –FG
9th March 2018 - Dana Air welcomes FG planned audit of operations  
9th March 2018 - 20% women representation on financial institutions’ board low –Emefiele
9th March 2018 - VAIDS backed by extant tax laws –Adeosun
Home / National / Village Headmaster’s Ted Mukoro dies at 89

Village Headmaster’s Ted Mukoro dies at 89

— 9th March 2018

• Buhari condoles with family

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Veteran actor and advertisement guru, Theodore Austin Mukoro, died at 89,  yesterday, after a brief illness at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Lagos

Ted Mukoro hit fame as the first headmaster in the iconic television programme of the 80’s, The Village Headmaster.

News of his death was made conveyed in a statement signed by his daughter, Angela Ajetunmobi.

Mukoro, famously known as “Uncle Ted,” by admirers, was a broadcaster, wordsmith and humorous humanist.

He was one of the early faces and voices of television in Africa as a pioneer newscaster on Western Nigeria Television (WNTV), Ibadan.

He was the pioneer village headmaster on the popular long running television series The Village Headmaster on Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), which later became Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

A former executive creative director of Lowe Lintas, he was a respected wordsmith whose creativity nurtured many successful brands in Nigeria – Star, Bournvita, Guinness, Harp, Vono, Omo, Lux, Schweppes, Legend, Tomapep, and many more.

He left behind his daughter Angela and a son, Stan Mukoro of Bentley Motors, along with their spouses and children. He was preceded in death by his wife Mrs. Felicia Mukoro.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled Mukoro’s family and friends.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, also sent his condolences to the entire Nollywood family and the advertising community over the loss of the renowned thespian, advertiser and voice talent “who spent all his life promoting effective communication, good entertainment and healthy community relations.”

Buhari extolled his role as one of the pioneers of radio drama at the Western Nigeria Broadcasting Service (WNBS) and WNTV, as well as his contributions to the development of theatre in Nigeria, among others.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Village Headmaster’s Ted Mukoro dies at 89

— 9th March 2018

• Buhari condoles with family Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Veteran actor and advertisement guru, Theodore Austin Mukoro, died at 89,  yesterday, after a brief illness at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Lagos Ted Mukoro hit fame as the first headmaster in the iconic television programme of the 80’s, The Village Headmaster. News of his death was…

  • Saraki, Aisha Buhari, others celebrate International Women’s Day

    — 9th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, with agency reports Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, wife of Ondo State governor, Betty, among others, joined world leaders and people around the world to commemorate the International Women’s Day, yesterday. In a series of tweets on his @BukolaSaraki handle, the senate president emphasised the role…

  • NLC, PWC task FG on International Women’s Day

    — 9th March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola; Zika Bobby As Nigerian women joined other women to celebrate International Women’s Day, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the IndustriALL Global Union have tasked the Federal Government on proper implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (2015) and other violebt acts against women. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said implementation of the…

  • Software solution, e-commerce to empower 45m Nigerians  –Shittu

    — 9th March 2018

    Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja Minister of Communications, Dr. Adebayo Shittu, has said that software solution and e-commerce sector could employ over 45 million Nigerians and rake in significant revenue. He also described the ICT sector as one of the key pillars of the Nigerian economy that is contributing more than 10 per cent of the GDP. Shittu…

  • No going back on concession of Ajaokuta plant –FG

    — 9th March 2018

    …Says National Assembly approved N2bn for plant in 2017 The Federal Government, Thursday, said it will no longer spend money to revive Ajaokuta steel plant located in Kogi State, but would concession it to core investors who would run it as a business. Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, who stated this at…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share