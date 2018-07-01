My village is my favourite holiday spot – Noble Igwe

Christy Anyanwu

Noble Igwe is a Nigerian fashion influencer and founder of 360group. His suave outlook is one thing that endears him to many in the social circle.

He was spotted at a recent bridal fashion show in Lagos where he shared his favourites with Sunday Sun.

What is your favourite colour?

Blue. I think it looks good on me. I like all shades of blue. Dark, sky powder, whatever blue is, it looks good on me.

Your favourite food?

I like swallow. I’m very Ibo, I like swallow and vegetable soup

Favourite holiday spot?

It is called Umuomaku. Umuomaku is my village in Anambra State. There’s good road network, and you have enough time to rest and do whatever you want to do and get a proper holiday.

Favourite book?

The Bible is my favourite book because it has all the stories, the struggles and the winnings. You have everything in the Bible.

Favourite fashion accessory

I think it’s my bangles. I have about four bangles of different places. One from Cameroun, one from London, one from Togo and another one from Nigeria. All are given to me by different people. I wear them everyday regardless of the clothes I’m wearing.

Favourite movie?

Living in bondage is my favourite of all times. We didn’t know Nollywood will get to where it is today from the beginning.

Favourite weather?

We don’t have it here but it is winter. I like winter because winter allows you to lay out your fashion. You can wear multiple colours the same time.

Favourite sports?

Table tennis, I’m good at it.