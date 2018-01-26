The Sun News
Latest
26th January 2018 - My Adron deal’ll put smiles on my fans’ faces –Fathia Williams
26th January 2018 - Viewers, producers commend our crystal-clear transmission –WAPTV’s Adenuga
26th January 2018 - Why I’m retuning to the slums -Chuddy K
26th January 2018 - Where is filmmaker Chineze Anyaene?
26th January 2018 - Ikorodu agog for Ifa Oosa Festival
26th January 2018 - Comedian I Go Dye to Buhari: Transfer political leadership to youths
26th January 2018 - N45m, SUV at stake as Big Brother Naija premieres Sunday
26th January 2018 - I’ve come to educate Nigerians on art of drinking champagne –Carlos Ipanema
26th January 2018 - 2019 and Ugwuanyi’s strength of leadership  
26th January 2018 - China’s import expo and world trade
Home / TSWeekend / Viewers, producers commend our crystal-clear transmission –WAPTV’s Adenuga

Viewers, producers commend our crystal-clear transmission –WAPTV’s Adenuga

— 26th January 2018

For television viewers across Nigeria, the greatly improved audio-visual quality of WAPTV, a 24-hour family entertainment satellite channel, is highly commendable.

To the viewers, WAPTV is one of the sharpest television channels in the country, in terms of picture and sound clarity. This is due to an upgrade of its production and broadcast equipment to transmit crystal-clear High Definition (HD) output that commenced on Monday January 15, 2018.

The technical upgrade includes an improvement of WAPTV’s Video Frame Size from 720 x 576 to 1920 x 1080, Video Bitrate from 15,000 to 80,000 Kbps CBR, Aspect Ratio from 4 x 3 to 16 x 9, and other enhancements. The company says the development is already having positive impact on viewers’ enjoyment of the channel’s wide range of contents that include latest and classic Nigerian movies, comedy skits, dramas, music videos, comedy series, children’s shows, sports, cooking, and telenovelas. Others are documentaries, cartoons, talk shows, religion, health, tourism, fashion, reality shows, live celebrity interviews, events, and entertainment news.

According to the Managing Director of WAPTV, Wole Adenuga, the upgrade of WAPTV’s equipment was an exercise that lasted several weeks because “we had to import several sophisticated equipment from different parts of the world, and it has been worth the effort as well as the huge financial investment, as the improvement is being greatly appreciated by our millions of viewers, independent content producers, advertisers, satellite TV providers and other partners.

“The upgrade is equally being enjoyed online by subscribers on our YouTube channel: waptvchannel and our Instagram account: waptvchannel, as our entertaining videos are now even sharper than before.”

The multiple-award-winning WAPTV is available across Africa and several parts of Europe and Asia through an extensive network of popular satellite TV platforms such as DStv channel 262, StarTimes channel 116, GOtv channel 102, StarSat channel 189 and MyTV; with a 24-hour online stream on TV NOW app available worldwide.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gombe, Dankwambo and Senator Kumo’s exit from PDP

— 26th January 2018

Suleiman Uba Gaya  The first thing that came to my mind as the news of Senator Sa’idu Kumo’s exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was broken to me last Monday was a gigantic primary school located in Kumo, his hometown, which I was privileged to visit recently. The curriculum of the school, as I…

  • Politicians want to derail amnesty programme –Presidency

    — 26th January 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja The Presidential Amnesty Office has accused some unnamed politicians of trying to derail the lofty objectives of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP). The office linked recent rumours that its Coordinator and Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh (retd), has been relieved of his duties as part…

  • Reconciliation: Stay to rebuild PDP, Dickson tells aggrieved aspirants, mourns ex-CJN  

    — 26th January 2018

    • Bayelsa creates isolation facility, stockpiles drugs for Lassa fever victims Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Dickson, has appealed to aggrieved members of the party to stay to rebuild and reposition it for electoral victory. Dickson, who is also the governor of Bayelsa State,…

  • Army launches special operation in Kaduna, Niger

    — 26th January 2018

    •Declares clampdown on herdsmen/farmers’ killings Billy Graham Abel, Yola, with agency report The Nigerian Army has launched a special operation in parts of Kaduna and Niger states, to tackle rising cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and cattle rustling. The operation, codenamed Karamin Goro, will cover Minna-Birnin Gwari-Pandogari and Minna-Sarkin Pawa general area, Deputy Director, Army/Public…

  • Wike declares commitment to projects delivery

    — 26th January 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the forthcoming 2019 elections will not stall projects delivery in the state. He said he would remain focused on the completion of ongoing projects, while new  projects will be initiated. The governor spoke yesterday, after inspecting ongoing projects in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share