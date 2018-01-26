Viewers, producers commend our crystal-clear transmission –WAPTV’s Adenuga

For television viewers across Nigeria, the greatly improved audio-visual quality of WAPTV, a 24-hour family entertainment satellite channel, is highly commendable.

To the viewers, WAPTV is one of the sharpest television channels in the country, in terms of picture and sound clarity. This is due to an upgrade of its production and broadcast equipment to transmit crystal-clear High Definition (HD) output that commenced on Monday January 15, 2018.

The technical upgrade includes an improvement of WAPTV’s Video Frame Size from 720 x 576 to 1920 x 1080, Video Bitrate from 15,000 to 80,000 Kbps CBR, Aspect Ratio from 4 x 3 to 16 x 9, and other enhancements. The company says the development is already having positive impact on viewers’ enjoyment of the channel’s wide range of contents that include latest and classic Nigerian movies, comedy skits, dramas, music videos, comedy series, children’s shows, sports, cooking, and telenovelas. Others are documentaries, cartoons, talk shows, religion, health, tourism, fashion, reality shows, live celebrity interviews, events, and entertainment news.

According to the Managing Director of WAPTV, Wole Adenuga, the upgrade of WAPTV’s equipment was an exercise that lasted several weeks because “we had to import several sophisticated equipment from different parts of the world, and it has been worth the effort as well as the huge financial investment, as the improvement is being greatly appreciated by our millions of viewers, independent content producers, advertisers, satellite TV providers and other partners.

“The upgrade is equally being enjoyed online by subscribers on our YouTube channel: waptvchannel and our Instagram account: waptvchannel, as our entertaining videos are now even sharper than before.”

The multiple-award-winning WAPTV is available across Africa and several parts of Europe and Asia through an extensive network of popular satellite TV platforms such as DStv channel 262, StarTimes channel 116, GOtv channel 102, StarSat channel 189 and MyTV; with a 24-hour online stream on TV NOW app available worldwide.