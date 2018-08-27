Vietnam braces for National Day protests in Hanoi— 27th August 2018
NAN
Vietnam has ordered Police and Military forces in the Capital, Hanoi, to prevent big gatherings or protests during its National Day holiday by September, the Hanoi People’s Committee said on Monday.
Freedom of assembly is legal in the Communist-ruled country, but despite sweeping reforms, communist-ruled Vietnam tolerates little dissent.
Protesters and activists are often prevented from gathering or charged with “causing public disorder’’.
“ (The authorities) should closely monitor and take efficient measures to prevent people from gathering and protesting in the city,” Hanoi chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said in a statement on the Hanoi People’s Committee website.
Police and military officials should step up security and safety measures at cultural and entertainment sites before, during and after National Day on Sept. 2, Chung said.
The committee did not say what issues it thought might lead to protests.
READ ALSO Vietnam says John McCain helped ‘heal the wounds of war’
In June, police arrested dozens of people during a violent nationwide protests triggered by fear that plans for a new law on special economic zones would be dominated by Chinese investors.
The law has yet to be ratified. Protests have also taken place over the past year or so against pollution and what people see as unfair land grabs.
Earlier, a court in the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City, jailed two Vietnamese-Americans loyal to the now defunct state of South Vietnam for masterminding a series of bomb plots.
Police said the pair had planned to launch more bomb attacks on public holidays.
Hanoi would also host several regional heads of state at a World Economic Forum conference involving Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Sept. 11 to 13, in what will be Vietnam’s biggest diplomatic gathering this year.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
-
Vietnam hospital records outbreak of swine flu4th June 2018
Latest
Civil Defence deploys 150 additional operatives in 8 Borno councils— 27th August 2018
NAN The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday deployed 150 additional operatives to protect Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in eight Local Government Areas in Borno, re-taken from insurgents. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the NSCDC had previously deployed 1,200 operatives to restore peace after the liberation of communities…
-
Archbishop lauds Wike for defending Nigerians against injustice— 27th August 2018
Tony John, Port Harcourt The Anglican Church Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Michael Fape, has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for standing up for Nigerians by resisting injustice and political wickedness. Archbishop Fape also commended Governor Wike for working for the development of Rivers through the execution of people-oriented projects. The cleric spoke…
-
FRSC blames motorists, bad spots for Okene-Lokoja highway gridlock— 27th August 2018
NAN The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Monday that the lockdown on the Itakpe-Okene highway in Kogi caused by bad spots on the road, rather than regular traffic problem. The Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Mr Olusegun Martins, who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of…
-
Obiano is APGA, won’t go anywhere, says Commissioner— 27th August 2018
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. CDon Adinuba, has said that nothing would make Governor Willie Obiano leave the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Reacting to a comment credited to Minister of Lab our and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, that Governor Obiano would join the All Progressives Congress (APC),…
-
NGO offers free Java training for students— 27th August 2018
NAN A non-governmental organisation, Paradigm initiative (PI), has begun free java training for students of tertiary institutions in an effort to boost entrepreneurship and skills development. Mr Taiwo Olayinka, PI’s Programme Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday that the training, known as `techtiary’, would be held on weekends. He…
-
Entertainment
Airebamen Irene: A new movie ENTANGLED hits cinemas— 27th August 2018
Bianca Iboma A new movie is set to hit the cinemas soon. Airebamen Maureen Irene, well known as Bami Gregs, in the Nollywood industry, is putting her weight through on this movie as a Producer. She’s making her producing debut with a bang. As she delves into set with a star-studded cast that will make…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
2023 Presidency: Ndigbo worried over new plot to cede power to S/West— 26th August 2018
“Tinubu is one of the most grounded politicians in the country today and as you know, the South-East is laying claim to the presidency in 2023 only on moral grounds” ■ Plot one of injustices meted out to Igbo – Mbazulike Amaechi ■ This is why we want self-determination – MASSOB ■ Igbo leaders in…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
What we want from FSARS, by Nigerians— 27th August 2018
Sometime late last year, some young Nigerians, led by Segun Awosanya, burst out from their closets and launched the EndSARS campaign via the social media. • Activists, others say operatives need attitudinal change Cosmas Omegoh For ordering immediate reorganisation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo appears to have scored high marks. READ…
Education Review
ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education— 23rd August 2018
NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Kalu and Hausa chieftaincy title— 27th August 2018
Eze insinuated that the “Dan Baiwan Hausa” title given to Kalu by the Emir of Daura was for a slave boy. He further went deep to call Kalu’s mother names Demian Ifeanyi Igbokwe This is a response to an article by Mazi Onyebuchi Eze, writing for Family Writers Press. It’s unfortunate that one could have…
Columnists
-
When campaigning is not campaign— 27th August 2018
It is as of this day 173 days to the 2019 general election. The law says it is not yet time for campaign by the political parties and their candidates. Andy Ezeani It is assumed and indeed largely accepted that the founding fathers who framed the laws of the land meant well for the society….
-
Biafra women detention wound too deep— 27th August 2018
The arrest and detention of the women, aged between 20 and 70 years, is a wound too deep to contemplate or ignore Tony Iwuoma It is inexplicable why Nigeria loves courting the limelight of infamy. It is quite bizarre when security operatives bare their fangs against innocent citizens but cringe at the sound of criminal…
-
In search of political mentors (6): One non-politician who truly qualifies— 27th August 2018
This retired politician should be treasured and trusted by the young and the old as a political mentor. Are you ready for his unveiling? Michael Bush Nothing validates the abysmal failure and failing that leadership has been in Nigeria better than the dearth of former public office holders whose in-office conduct, persona and performance continue…
-
Saraki, Tinubu and Buhari’s 800-metre relay— 27th August 2018
Some of our politicians are at their chameleonic best, deploying treachery, blackmail, and selfishness to win the relay. Casmir Igbokwe Like a good athlete, President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, embarked on a historic walk spanning 800 metres. In athletics, covering such a distance is no mean feat. Thus his aides and supporters celebrated the milestone…
-
Healing a church in crisis— 27th August 2018
No modern Pope is better equipped to handle this deep moral crisis than Pope Francis, a man of immense faith and deep compassion. Chuka Odom There is no doubt that the Catholic Church is passing through one of its most turbulent times in recent history. The church is in pains, bleeding from the wounds inflicted…
-
Okowa and political economics of Asaba 2018— 26th August 2018
Whatever spirit that propelled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to agree to shoulder the responsibility of this year’s edition is a good spirit. Ken Ugbechie The African Senior Athletics Championship which held in Asaba,Delta State, (branded Asaba 2018) has come and gone but it has continued to create a resonance across diverse divides on the continent, especially…
-
Remaking the university tradition: The town and gown model— 26th August 2018
The town and gown collaboration is an idea that is too obvious to be called a truly revolutionary strategy. In other words, it is an idea that has been around for a long time now. Tunji Olaopa The university is one of the most fundamental of all institutions that a state can leverage as the…
-
Good governance, politicians and the electorate— 26th August 2018
The electorate don’t want to vote because we know votes mean nothing as shown by what happened in Rivers State just last week. Ralph Egbu Election times are usually very interesting times for us. Every time elections get near there is always this atmosphere of hyperactivity. Plenty of hysteria is in the air and everybody…
-
Do you have a side chic? Read this— 26th August 2018
I read so many glowing things about Kayanmata, my eyes almost popped out. A lot of women, married and unmarried, testified to the potency of the aphrodisiac Bolatito Olaitan “MY people help me to thank God oh! I bought this Kayanmata from one of the members in this group and when I used it for…
-
Husbands defect too— 26th August 2018
It’s a sadly common practice in this part of the world for women to fall out of ‘love’ with their husbands as soon as grandchildren start arriving. Funke Egbemode Husband can and do defect because defection is a two-way street. If wives can defect, so can husbands. If a woman doesn’t get too old for…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply