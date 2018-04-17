Victor Moses shortlisted for Chelsea Player of The Year

Nigeria international, Victor Moses has been shortlisted for Chelsea’s Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season, wrote the official website of the Blues.

The right wingback is amongst the 30 players who made appearances for Chelsea’s first-team nominated for the award.

It would be a tall order for Moses to win the accolade with the likes of N’Golo Kanté, Eden Hazard, Willian, Andreas Christensen, César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso all included on the roster.

This season, Moses played 32 matches in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

No player of Nigerian descent had won Chelsea’s Player of the Year since its inception in 1967 while Belgium dazzler, Hazard had received three of the last four awards.

Super Eagles’ Captain, John Obi Mikel won Chelsea’s Young Player of the Year in 2007, while Dominic Solanke and Fikayo Tomori collected the Academy Player of the Year prizes in 2015 and 2016.

The winner of Chelsea’s Player of the Year would be announced at the club’s annual end-of-season awards ceremony, which takes place on Thursday 10 May.