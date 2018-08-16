– The Sun News
Home / Cover / Sporting Sun / Sports / Victor Moses quits Super Eagles @ 27
VICTOR MOSES

Victor Moses quits Super Eagles @ 27

— 16th August 2018

Victor Moses has retired from international football at the age of just 27.

The Nigerian winger/wing-back announced his decision on Wednesday, having had a few months to reflect on the country’s World Cup campaign.

Moses represented his nation at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups

Nigeria were eliminated at the group stage in Russia after a late Marcos Rojo winner saw Argentina beat them 2-1 in their third and final match.

Moses scored his country’s equaliser in that game.

Earlier in his international career, he played an important role as the Super Eagles won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and made it to the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup.

He released the following statement on Twitter: “I would like to announced that after much thought I have made the decision to retire from playing international football.

“I have experienced some of the best moments of my life wearing the Super Eagles shirt and have memories with me that will last a lifetime.

Nothing will ever compete to what it felt like to represent Nigeria on behalf of our country.

“However I feel that now is the right time to step away in order to be able to focus fully on club career and my young family as well as to allow the next generation of Super Eagles stars the opportunity to step up and to flourish.

“We are blessed as a nation to have so many exciting young players coming through and now is their time.

“I have already spoken to the manager by telephone and would like to say thank you to him and his staff, the NFF and all of my teammates for all of their support over the years.

“Most importantly I would like to say thank you to the Nigerian people for believing in me and supporting me over the years. It’s meant the world to my family and me and I will always be a proud Nigerian supporting the team.

“Thank you for the memories and good luck to the team for the future.”

Related Articles

AJOMALE - POWER PLAY

Lagos APC: How I survived power play, intrigues – Ajomale

— 16th August 2018

There is always power play everywhere. Even in churches, there is power play. But l know how to play my game… Omoniyi Salaudeen Chief Henry Ajomale is the immediate past chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he relives experience of his political journey along with…

  • NIMASA

    NIMASA trains 2,337 seafarers to boost maritime sector – Peterside

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Wednesday said it had trained 2,337 Nigerians as seafarers to enhance the performance of the maritime industry. Dr Dakuku Peterside, the Director-General of NIMASA, said the aim was to empower them with the sea time experience required by the industry players before engaging them in…

  • bulk

    FG appoints Adeosun board chairman of Nigerian Bulk Trading Company

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The Federal Government has announced the appointment of the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun as the Chairman, Board of Directors of Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET). The Director of Information, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr Hassan Dodo in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the appointment was approved by the…

  • SARAKI

    Cleric predicts Saraki’ll win 2019 presidential election

    — 15th August 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti A cleric and founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has predicted that Senate President Bukola Saraki will win the 2019 presidential election should he clinches the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He, however, warned that the 2019 election would be tougher than that of 2015. The cleric…

