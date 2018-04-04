Victor Moses escapes sack

Chelsea supremo, Roman Abramovich is set to instigate a massive clear-out at the club with as many as nine first team stars set to depart the club in the summer, alongside under-fire manager, Antonio Conte.

According to reports from The Telegraph, The Blues who are currently without a technical director since the departure of Michael Emenalo would face up to the prospect of finding a viable replacement for the position as well as jettison some senior members of the squad who he feels had under-performed this season as the race for Champions League qualification in the EPL becomes dimmer.

Nigeria’s Victor Moses is safe from those mooted for possible departure though as all of Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Cesc Fabregas, Pedro, Gary Cahill, David Luiz, Michy Batshuayi, Kurt Zouma and even January signing, Olivier Giroud were the names already been taken into consideration.

Manager Conte’s future has been up in the air for much of the season and things had further sullied after the 3-1 defeat to Tottenham at Stamford Bridge last weekend, giving room for speculations of his impending to re-emerge while Juventus man, Massimiliano Allegri had not ruled out a switch to Stamford Bridge with his latest comments.