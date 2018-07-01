Victims of 1995 phantom coup seek VP, Senate’s intervention on pending demands

Some victims of the 1995 phantom coup have appealed to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate to intervene in their pending demands for promotion and compensation following the injustice meted out on them over their alleged indictment by a military tribunal set up by the regime of the late General Sani Abacha.

The retired military officers made the appeal in separate letters to the Vice President and the Senate, copies of which were obtained by Sunday Sun. The letter entitled “Appeal for the Vice President/ Senate Intervention in Our Demand for Promotion and Compensation for Colonel Gabriel Adetunji Ajayi and 37 other Officers and Soldiers who were Unjustly Arrested, Badly Tortured and Convicted for 1995 Phantom Coup Plot Saga and signed by Colonel Gabriel Adetunji Ajayi (rtd) on behalf of 37 others, said the appeal was informed by the need to implement the recommendations contained in the report of the Human Rights Violations Investigation Commission headed by late retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa.

The letters read in part: “Following that reported phantom coup d’état of 1995 we were unjustly arrested, tortured and tried by what could be termed a kangaroo tribunal, convicted and given outrageous sentences. Those initially sentenced to life imprisonment had their prison terms reduced to between six months and 15 years.