The Sun News
Latest
1st July 2018 - Victims of 1995 phantom coup seek VP, Senate’s intervention on pending demands
1st July 2018 - Proscription of IPOB won’t stand – Ejimakor, Kanu’s lawyer
1st July 2018 - Nomadic grazing no longer practicable – Prof Atu
1st July 2018 - Ekweremadu appointed honorary mayor
1st July 2018 - Okocha: Why Argentina lost to France
30th June 2018 - Obey court order, swear in Alfa as Senator, Group tells Senate President
30th June 2018 - How Fayemi denied Ekiti UBEC funding for three years -Kolapo Olusola
30th June 2018 - July 14 guber poll: Tension brews in Ekiti community
30th June 2018 - Court dismisses suit seeking to remove Kebbi Governor
30th June 2018 - 2019 polls will end inconclusive – Mohammed, ex- spy chief
Home / Cover / National / Victims of 1995 phantom coup seek VP, Senate’s intervention on pending demands
VICTIMS OF 1995 COUP APPEAL TO OSINBAJO

Victims of 1995 phantom coup seek VP, Senate’s intervention on pending demands

— 1st July 2018

Some victims of the 1995 phantom coup have appealed to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate to intervene in their pending demands for promotion and compensation following the injustice meted out on them over their alleged indictment by a military tribunal set up by the regime of the late General Sani Abacha.

The retired military officers made the appeal in separate letters to the Vice President and the Senate, copies of which were obtained by Sunday Sun. The letter entitled “Appeal for the Vice President/ Senate Intervention in Our Demand for Promotion and Compensation for Colonel Gabriel Adetunji Ajayi and 37 other Officers and Soldiers who were Unjustly Arrested, Badly Tortured and Convicted for 1995 Phantom Coup Plot Saga and signed by Colonel Gabriel Adetunji Ajayi (rtd) on behalf of 37 others, said the appeal was informed by the need to implement the recommendations contained in the report of the Human Rights Violations Investigation Commission headed by late retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa.

The letters read in part: “Following that reported phantom coup d’état of 1995 we were unjustly arrested, tortured and tried by what could be termed a kangaroo tribunal, convicted and given outrageous sentences. Those initially sentenced to life imprisonment had their prison terms reduced to between six months and 15 years.

“Despite our unconditional pardon we were compulsorily and prematurely retired without taking due cognizance of our outstanding records in the miltary service.

The letters further stated that the Justice Oputa-led investigation commission recommended that the affected soldiers should “be promoted to their appropriate higher ranks in line with their course mates in the Armed Forces and to be followed by voluntary retirement as well as to be compensated by the Federal Government,” after all the charges against them were quashed, received some level of attention from the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, which “took necessary legal and administrative actions by taking the issue to the national council of state, as contained in the National Council of state Memoranda CS – 2009 dated 23rd June 2009 and CS – 2013 dated 17th March 2013. Grape vine sources however revealed to us that the matter is held up in the Department of Prerogative of Mercy Federal Ministry of Justice Abuja.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

VICTIMS OF 1995 COUP APPEAL TO OSINBAJO

Victims of 1995 phantom coup seek VP, Senate’s intervention on pending demands

— 1st July 2018

Some victims of the 1995 phantom coup have appealed to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate to intervene in their pending demands for promotion and compensation following the injustice meted out on them over their alleged indictment by a military tribunal set up by the regime of the late General Sani Abacha….

  • ALOY EJIMAKOR - KANU LAWYER

    Proscription of IPOB won’t stand – Ejimakor, Kanu’s lawyer

    — 1st July 2018

    Insists Nigeria’s constitution supports self-determination, agitation Raphael Ede, Enugu Mr Aloy Ejimakor is an expert in international law. He is the counsel to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. In this interview with Sunday Sun, he said that self-determination was well provided in the constitution of the Federal…

  • NOMADIC GRAZING - PROF AZU

    Nomadic grazing no longer practicable – Prof Atu

    — 1st July 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka A conflict expert and Director at the Institute for Peace Studies and Social Rehabilitation, University of Abuja, Professor Danladi Atu, has called for a paradigm shift from the age old nomadic grazing to modern grazing reserves where herders could stay and feed their cattle without moving from one place to the other….

  • EKWEREMADU - HONORARY MAYOR

    Ekweremadu appointed honorary mayor

    — 1st July 2018

    Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, was at the weekend appointed an Honorary Mayor-President, City of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States of America. The honour was conferred on him when he paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Mayor-President on the sideline of his maiden lecture as a Professor and Senior Mentoring…

  • FRANCE V. ARGENTINA - ANAYLSIS OKOCHA

    Okocha: Why Argentina lost to France

    — 1st July 2018

    Former Super Eagles Captain, Austine Jay-Jay Okocha, has sensationally revealed why Argentina lost to France in the World Cup round of 16 played yesterday at in Kazan, Russia, submitting that Argentine hero, Lionel Messi was left up front without anybody passing the ball to him. In probably what could be called the game of the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share