18th April 2018 - Vice President Osinbajo presides over scanty FEC
18th April 2018 - Iran will make or buy any weapon it needs – President Rouhani
18th April 2018 - Taraba killings: Nigerian Army declares five wanted
18th April 2018 - Airlines back creation of global drone registry – IATA
18th April 2018 - BREAKING: Attack on National Assembly, unidentified men take mace
18th April 2018 - International weapons experts unlikely to enter Syria’s Douma – UN source
18th April 2018 - UN, HRW: African migrants being abused in Yemen
18th April 2018 - UN elects Nigeria’s Emuze into Rights panel
18th April 2018 - Air pollution: 95% of world population breathes unsafe air – Study
18th April 2018 - Trump, Obama, Clinton, others mourn Barbara Bush
Vice President Osinbajo presides over scanty FEC
VICE PRESIDENT Osinbajo FEC meeting Abuja

Vice President Osinbajo presides over scanty FEC

— 18th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Only a handful of ministers were present at Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in the United Kingdom for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

At 11.02 a.m., when the meeting commenced, only 18 ministers were present at the Council Chamber.

The Ministers present are Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau.

Others are Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, Minister of State for Labour, Steven Ocheni, Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, Minister of State for Education, Anthony Onwuka, Minister of State for Agriculture, Heneiken Lokpobiri.

Also in attendance when the meeting started were Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Omole Daramola, Minister of State Health, Osagie Ehinare, Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of State Mines and Steel, Bawa Bwari, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and Minister of State for Power, Mustapha Baba Shauri.

  • Taraba Killings Army WANTED men

    Taraba killings: Nigerian Army declares five wanted

    — 18th April 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Army on Wednesday declared five persons wanted in Taraba for their alleged roles in killings in Takum Local Government Area of the state in particular and state in general. The wanted men are Tanko Adiku Dantayi, Kurusi Danladi, Chindo, Big Olumba and Chairman Poko. The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu in a…

  • MACE National Assembly

    BREAKING: Attack on National Assembly, unidentified men take mace

    — 18th April 2018

    Reports reaching Daily Sun indicate that a group of unidentified men have broken into the National Assembly building in Abuja, making away with the mace. We are yet to confirm the identities of the attackers, but will break further information as the situation unfolds.

  • Peters EMUZE

    UN elects Nigeria’s Emuze into Rights panel

    — 18th April 2018

    NAN Nigeria’s candidate, Amb. Peters Emuze has been elected to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in a keenly-contested election held at the UN Headquarters, New York. The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Emuze was elected for a four-year tenure. He would be representing the African…

  • Trump, Obama, Clinton, others mourn Barbara Bush

    — 18th April 2018

    NAN U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania, former Presidents and first ladies Barack Obama and Michelle, and Bill Clinton and Hillary were among dignitaries that have mourned former First Lady Barbara Bush. Spokesman for the family, Jim McGrath, announced Barbara’s death on Tuesday evening at the age of 92, after a series of…

