Vice President contracts media coverage of daughter’s wedding to private firm

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has contracted out media coverage of the marriage of his eldest daughter Damilola.

Accredited journalists to State House were bared from coming close to the venue of the reception, the State House Conference Center (old Banquet Hall).

They were told that the Osinbajos and the groom’s family had opted for a low key event.

The marriage ceremony started with a traditional ceremony at his Aguda official residence in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Damilola is being married to Oluseun Bakare, the son of Bola Shagaya, the oil and gas business tycoon.

The news of Damilola Osinbajo’s engagement to Oluseun Bakare emerged on social media during the week.

Vice President Osinbajo had last month, via his Twitter account, confirmed the engagement of Damilola and Oluseun, thanking God for the betrothal of his daughter.

Osinbajo, wrote, “With joy and praise to the Lord, Dolly and I announce the betrothal of our daughter Oludamilola Osinbajo to Oluseun Bakare.”

With joy and praise to the Lord, Dolly and I announce the betrothal of our daughter Oludamilola Osinbajo to Oluseun Bakare. pic.twitter.com/P3tjjWG6xv — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) February 14, 2018

Journalists, who had taken it for granted that their accreditation tag would grant them access to the venue, were told that they were not wanted at the venue of the event.

Security aides of the Vice President on Wednesday had sent a message to reporters in the villa informing them that they were not needed at any of the programmes for the marriage ceremony.

According to the message from security aides, the Vice President and his family had already contracted publicity of the traditional wedding and the white wedding, which will take place on Saturday, March 17, to a private firm, said to be owned by a popular R&B singer.

State House staff and others who had business in the Villa were prevented from parking their cars either at the Banquet Hall car park or Forest car park.

The reception was attended by a few state governors, families and dignitaries from both public and private sectors.

The white wedding has been scheduled to take place at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, on Saturday, with another reception for guests to be held at the State House Conference Centre.

It was also gathered that the security personnel assigned to guard the venues of the ceremonies were warned not to take photographs with their phones or other electronic devices.

As villa staff struggled to find alternative parking spaces, there was traffic gridlock within the main entrance of the Villa which lasted for hours.