Vibrant media better than opposition party in democracy – NOA DG

From: Magnus Eze, Abuja

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has said that a vibrant press was more important than the opposition in a democracy.

Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, stated this, on Tuesday, at the opening of the stream 2 of capacity building workshop on social media innovations and online reputation management organized by the African Media Network (AMNETT) in collaboration with the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) in Abuja.

Abari lamented that social media contents in the country are filled with hate and divisive materials, posing huge threat to the corporate existence of the nation.

He, therefore, called for responsible and responsive media, noting that this was key to Nigeria’s survival.

While hinting that hate speeches would be on the increase in the build-up to the 2019 general elections, the Abari disclosed that NOA and other relevant agencies were working assiduously to manage the situation.