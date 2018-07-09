Vettel wins British Grand Prix

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel has won the 2018 British Grand Prix, finishing ahead of home favourite Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone on Sunday afternoon.

The victory has seen Ferrari driver Vettel extend his championship lead over Hamilton to eight points with his fourth win of the season, but it was his first at Silverstone for nine years.

Mercedes driver Hamilton finished little over two seconds behind Vettel on the afternoon, with Kimi Raikkonen in third and Valtteri Bottas, who led with five laps remaining, ending the race in fourth spot.

Hamilton suffered the worst possible start to the race after being hit by Raikkonen on the first lap, which saw the 33-year-old drop down the field.

Raikkonen was handed a 10-second penalty for the incident, but Hamilton dropped down to 17th, and he was unable to recover to claim the victory despite rising through the places as the race developed.

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo completed the top five positions, but his teammate Max Verstappen did not finish after spinning into the gravel during a chaotic race on Sunday afternoon.

British Grand Prix final standings

1. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

4. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

5. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

6. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)

7. Esteban Ocon (Force India)

8. Fernando Alonso (McLaren)

9. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

10. Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)