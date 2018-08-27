– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - Vettel wins Belgian Grand Prix
27th August 2018 - Gunmen kills Plateau Speaker’s driver, one other
27th August 2018 - Owen: I hated football late in my career
27th August 2018 - I’ll protect Igbo in Plateau with my blood, says Lalong
27th August 2018 - Leon Balogun: Liverpool tough as Bayern clash
27th August 2018 - Gazza arrested for sexual assault
27th August 2018 - 17,000 displaced children abandoned in Plateau – Daika
27th August 2018 - Team Lagos flag off camping for National Youth Games
27th August 2018 - Why 2018 FOCAC Summit is important to Nigeria – Chinese govt.
27th August 2018 - Messi ‘lures’ Alonso to Barca
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Vettel wins Belgian Grand Prix
Vettel

Vettel wins Belgian Grand Prix

— 27th August 2018

Sebastian Vettel won the Belgian Grand Prix to cut Lewis Hamilton’s world championship lead to 17 points – after a spectacular first-lap crash.

The incident saw Fernando Alonso’s McLaren fly through the air and catch Charles Leclerc’s Sauber before landing as a crumpled wreck at the side of the track.

It is possible that without the introduction of the halo safety device, which protects the driver inside the cockpit, Leclerc would have been seriously injured.

READ ALSO Owen: I hated football late in my career

‘The halo was a very good thing to have today,’ said Alonso. ‘I think it helped Leclerc. It is a good thing. I am definitely happier with it. I am sad to crash but happy we are all fine.’

Alonso went airborne after Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg locked up going into La Source within seconds of the start.
Of Hulkenberg, Alonso said: ‘It is tough to understand how you can miss the braking so much. Last time, Romain (Grosjean in Spa in 2012) had a race ban. This time, we’ll see.

‘You arrive at a speed where it’s impossible to negotiate the corner.’

Alonso and Hulkenberg were summoned to see the stewards after the race to explain the incident.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PLATEAU SPEAKER

Gunmen kills Plateau Speaker’s driver, one other

— 27th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Personal driver of the Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Azi Magaji, and a security guard at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Edward Ankpa, were shot dead by unknown gunmen at Zarazong  village, in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State. The Daily Sun gathered that the incident, which…

  • IGBO

    I’ll protect Igbo in Plateau with my blood, says Lalong

    — 27th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has vowed to protect the Igbo resident in Plateau State and northern Nigeria with the last drop of his blood in the interest of unity and peace of the country. The governor noted that the Igbo have contributed immensely in the development and economy recovery of…

  • CHILDREN

    17,000 displaced children abandoned in Plateau – Daika

    — 27th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A former Member of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Plateau State, Hon. Gorge Daika, said over 15, 000 traumatised and agonised school children, displaced by herdsmen, have been abandoned by the state and Federal Government without any form of education. Daika noted that…

  • CHINESE

    Why 2018 FOCAC Summit is important to Nigeria – Chinese govt.

    — 27th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Government of the People’s Republic of China has outlined reasons why the forthcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), holding in Beijing, China, from September 3rd to 4th, is important to Nigeria. Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian, disclosed the benefits Nigeria stood to gain in an interview with Daily Sun,…

  • MAIDUGURI AIRPORT

    Maiduguri airport mutinous soldiers face Court Martial

    — 27th August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army said it would set up a General Court Martial (GCM) to try soldiers of  Special Forces who embarked on a protest at the Maiduguri airport two weeks ago. This is just as the Army has warned that it would not tolerate any act of indiscipline from its officers and…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share