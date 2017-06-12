Veterinary association to regulate sale of drugs in Ebonyi

The Veterinary Association of Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter, says it will embark on a statewide campaign aimed at regulating the sale of veterinary drugs.

The association also said it would use the opportunity offered by the campaign to find solutions to treatment failure in domestic animals.

The Chairman of the association, Dr Nwenyi Okoro, said in Abakaliki, on Monday, that the enlightenment campaign should help relevant actors in the sector administer drugs more appropriately.

Okoro said the campaign would involve relevant stakeholders, including pharmacists, veterinary drug vendors, representatives of poultry farmers and officials from the state Ministry of Agriculture.

The chairman said the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) would be fully represented to oversee the programme and share experiences in drug administration.

He said incidences of drug resistance had become worrisome, adding that efforts needed to be made to address the issues.

According to him, some of the factors responsible for drug resistance and treatment failure, include wrong storage of drugs, wrong prescriptions as well as self-medication.

He said cases of drug resistance could be due to the maladministration of drugs on animals.

“Sale, use and administration of veterinary drugs will henceforth be regulated in the state as specified under The Animal Disease Control Act.

“Veterinary practice regulation ensures that drugs are handled appropriately to avoid treatment failure and the spread of disease resistance in animals.

“The purpose of the meeting is mainly to sensitise and to carry out a consensus building before the stakeholders as to enable them remain potent and operate better.’’

He said during the exercise, participants would agree on timeline specifications for veterinary pharmacy provision for effective investment which would enable vaccines to remain effective.

Okoro said stakeholders also needed to be briefed on the implications of prompt reportage of drug resistance cases which would help to generate data for the authorities to act on. (NAN)