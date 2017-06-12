The Sun News
Latest
12th June 2017 - Veterinary association to regulate sale of drugs in Ebonyi
12th June 2017 - 400 to benefit from free surgery in Ogun
12th June 2017 - June 12: Abiola’s ideals yet to be realised in Nigeria, says Ajimobi
12th June 2017 - Governor’s wife presents N12m foodstuff to women in Daura
12th June 2017 - Norway proposes ban on full-face veils in schools
12th June 2017 - 62 bodies recovered from Myanmar crashed military plane
12th June 2017 - Zintan military council rejects freeing Saif Gaddafi
12th June 2017 - Troops rescue 9 minors in Borno
12th June 2017 - Six days to expiration of 2017 budget assent: Presidency denies waiting for Buhari
12th June 2017 - How landlords offer free rooms for sex
Home / National / Veterinary association to regulate sale of drugs in Ebonyi

Veterinary association to regulate sale of drugs in Ebonyi

— 12th June 2017

The Veterinary Association of Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter, says it will embark on a statewide campaign aimed at regulating the sale of veterinary drugs.

The association also said it would use the opportunity offered by the campaign to find solutions to treatment failure in domestic animals.

The Chairman of the association, Dr Nwenyi Okoro, said in Abakaliki, on Monday, that the enlightenment campaign should help relevant actors in the sector administer drugs more appropriately.

Okoro said the campaign would involve relevant stakeholders, including pharmacists, veterinary drug vendors, representatives of poultry farmers and officials from the state Ministry of Agriculture.

The chairman said the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) would be fully represented to oversee the programme and share experiences in drug administration.

He said incidences of drug resistance had become worrisome, adding that efforts needed to be made to address the issues.

According to him, some of the factors responsible for drug resistance and treatment failure, include wrong storage of drugs, wrong prescriptions as well as self-medication.

He said cases of drug resistance could be due to the maladministration of drugs on animals.

“Sale, use and administration of veterinary drugs will henceforth be regulated in the state as specified under The Animal Disease Control Act.

“Veterinary practice regulation ensures that drugs are handled appropriately to avoid treatment failure and the spread of disease resistance in animals.

“The purpose of the meeting is mainly to sensitise and to carry out a consensus building before the stakeholders as to enable them remain potent and operate better.’’

He said during the exercise, participants would agree on timeline specifications for veterinary pharmacy provision for effective investment which would enable vaccines to remain effective.

Okoro said stakeholders also needed to be briefed on the implications of prompt reportage of drug resistance cases which would help to generate data for the authorities to act on. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Veterinary association to regulate sale of drugs in Ebonyi

— 12th June 2017

The Veterinary Association of Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter, says it will embark on a statewide campaign aimed at regulating the sale of veterinary drugs. The association also said it would use the opportunity offered by the campaign to find solutions to treatment failure in domestic animals. The Chairman of the association, Dr Nwenyi Okoro, said…

Share

  • 400 to benefit from free surgery in Ogun

    — 12th June 2017

    No fewer than 400 persons would be benefited from the on-going free medical surgery jointly organized by the Ogun State government and Rotary International, especially Rotary International District 9110 Nigeria, Rotary International 3020 India, and Rotary International 3610 South Korea, to the victims of hernia, glaucoma, breast biopsy, burn excision/debridement and many others. Commissioner for…

    Share

  • June 12: Abiola’s ideals yet to be realised in Nigeria, says Ajimobi

    — 12th June 2017

    Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has described the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election as a turning point in the annals of the country, saying that the supreme price paid by the acclaimed winner of the election, late Chief M. K. O. Abiola, could never be forgotten. He stated this in a statement issued…

    Share

  • Governor’s wife presents N12m foodstuff to women in Daura

    — 12th June 2017

    The wife of Katsina State Governor, Hajiya Zakiya  Masari, has presented foodstuff worth N12 million to less privileged women in Daura Senatorial Zone. Presenting the items at a ceremony in Daura on Monday, Mrs Masari said that the items were donated by her and wives of political office holders from the zone. She said the…

    Share

  • Norway proposes ban on full-face veils in schools

    — 12th June 2017

    Norway aims to ban face-covering Muslim veils in kindergartens, schools and universities, the government said on Monday, the latest European nation to propose restrictions on wearing “burqas and niqabs”. France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Bulgaria and the German state of Bavaria have all imposed restrictions on wearing full-face veils in public places. Norway’s minority government, a…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share