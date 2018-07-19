– The Sun News
Veterinarians to brainstorm on herders, farmer crisis

— 19th July 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) said it would converge in Sokoto to brainstorm on the possible solution to lingering crisis between herdsmen and farmers in the country.

Chairman NVMA’s 55th Annual Congress publicity sub-committee, Dr. Faruk Tambuwal, made the call on Thursday when he visited the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Sokoto office.

Tambuwal said the visit was part of the committee exercise toward ensuring successful conduct of forthcoming conference coming up  between October 22 and 27, in Sokoto.

He said the conference aimed at providing a fora for professionals to discussed ways on tackling farmers/headsmen clashes, traditional to modern transformation livestock and poultry keeping.

He described the businesses as profitable and capable of enhancing Nigeria’s economy noting that agriculture remained backbone of economic development in the world.

According to him, the conference was tagged ‘The Veterinary Profession and Emerging Global Challenges’, adding that topics on emerging diseases, climate change, one health and sustainability development.

The committee chairman said other topics to be discussed include reforming the livestock industry for national security and economic prosperity as well as the challenges of antimicrobial drug resistance.

Tambuwal said Sokoto was a home to Veterinary professionals with specialised publications and host of Usman Danfodio University Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

According to him, the University faculty has 68 full-time Veterinarians in service while state government has 77 Veterinary officers besides 5 private Veterinary practising premises and numerous institutions and private farms.

He, however, solicited media partnership toward educating people on profitable ways of livestock, poultry and fisheries keeping in the country.

Responding, NAN State Correspondent in Sokoto, Malam Habibu Harisu, thanked for the visit and assured that NAN would continue to cover association’s activities in view of the importance to social and economic lives of Nigerians.

Harisu explained that NAN being a leading News Agency in Africa  is always ready to partner with governmental organisations and institutions on promoting ways that improve people well-being in all sectors.

