Cristiano Ronaldo learned Serie A is a tough league, as Juventus fought back from a goal down for a dramatic 3-2 victory at Chievo.

Sami Khedira opened the scoring within three minutes, but Mariusz Stepinski’s header and an Emanuele Giaccherini penalty turned it around.

Leonardo Bonucci pressured Mattia Bani into an own goal and Mario Mandzukic thought he had won it, but the goal was disallowed with Stefano Sorrentino out cold.

Moments later, Federico Bernardeschi toe-poked in an Alex Sandro assist to give Ronaldo a dream debut.