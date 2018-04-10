The Sun News
Latest
10th April 2018 - Verdi strike: Lufthansa cancels Lagos, P’ Harcourt, Abuja flights
10th April 2018 - 2019: Okorocha planning to destroy APGA, Oye alleges
10th April 2018 - Smugglers now conceal rice, contraband items in cement trucks
10th April 2018 - Bauchi police kill 3 suspected armed robbers, recover cache of arms
10th April 2018 - Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of 23 NPC members
10th April 2018 - Police mop up 200 prohibited arms in Delta
10th April 2018 - Senate suspends plenary in honour of late Bukar Mustapha
10th April 2018 - PCNI denies TY Danjuma’s alleged resignation
10th April 2018 - Trump cancels Peru trip for Syrian showdown
10th April 2018 - Man City vs Man Utd: Man loses wife in derby bet
Home / National / Verdi strike: Lufthansa cancels Lagos, P’ Harcourt, Abuja flights
LUFTHANSA Cancels

Verdi strike: Lufthansa cancels Lagos, P’ Harcourt, Abuja flights

— 10th April 2018

Louis Ibah

German carrier, Lufthansa Airline, says it has made alternative plans to airlift its Nigerian passengers out of the Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja international airports as the industrial action called by Verdi Union in Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne and Bremen airports commences from the early hours of Tuesday, April 10, 2018.  

The Verdi trade union  strike would see the shutdown of ground handling services, the support services and also part of the airport fire brigade staff embarking on an industrial action for improved salaries and other remuneration.

On Monday night, scores of passengers who were not duly informed on the status of their flights were left stranded at the Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt airports  as the airline cancelled flights emanating from Nigeria at about 8.30pm.

The Daily Sun learnt that  Lufthansa  being a member of the Star Aliance – a global partnership that allows the code-sharing and transfer of passengers among member airlines in times of crisis  – has communicated through letters to affected passengers of Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja services that they would be airlifted out of Nigeria on partner airlines.

But the alternative plan, Daily Sun learnt, would benefit passengers booked on transit through the Frankfort airport on Lufthansa Airline to other destinations in Europe, America, and Asia.

These passengers could now opt to fly through EgyptAir, South African Airways, Ethiopian Airlines or Turkish Airlines who all belong to the Star Alliance group and fly into Nigeria with a code-sharing deal with Lufthansa Airlines.

Passengers with Frankfort as their final destination (and they constitute only about 20 per cent of the Lufthansa Nigerian passengers) would however wait till the strike is called off on Wednesday, Daily Sun learnt.

A senior official of the airline in Lagos told Daily sun, “Lufthansa is a member of Star Alliance and we have gone ahead to communicate the alternative arrangements to passengers.”

According to local.de, a German online medium, Lufthansa  said it will cancel “more than 800” flights on Tuesday as public sector workers walk out on strike for more pay, crippling major airports like Frankfurt.

“Due to this strike tomorrow (Tuesday), Lufthansa will have to cancel 800 out of the 1,600 scheduled flights, including 58 long-haul flights,” Lufthansa said in a statement, adding that around 90,000 passengers would be affected.

“Service would be back to normal on Wednesday after the strike, which will see groups like ground crew and airport firefighters walk off the job between 5:00 am and 6:00 pm local time (0300 to 1600 GMT),” Lufthansa added.

“It’s totally unacceptable that the union is waging this conflict on the backs of uninvolved passengers,” Lufthansa human resources chief Bettina Volkens said.

On alternative arrangement, Lufthansa said it has published an alternative flight schedule online. “Lufthansa passengers are requested to check the status of their flights at Lufthansa.com before leaving for the airport.

“Passengers who have provided Lufthansa with their contact details will be actively notified of changes by SMS or e-mail. Passengers can enter or update their contact details any time at www.lufthansa.com under “My Bookings”. Passengers can additionally choose to be automatically informed about changes in the status of their flights via Facebook or Twitter.”

 

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LUFTHANSA Cancels

Verdi strike: Lufthansa cancels Lagos, P’ Harcourt, Abuja flights

— 10th April 2018

Louis Ibah German carrier, Lufthansa Airline, says it has made alternative plans to airlift its Nigerian passengers out of the Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja international airports as the industrial action called by Verdi Union in Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne and Bremen airports commences from the early hours of Tuesday, April 10, 2018.   The Verdi trade…

  • 2019: Okorocha planning to destroy APGA, Oye alleges

    — 10th April 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja As the 2019 general elections approaches, the National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye, has alleged that Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State is sponsoring candidates on the platform of the party to destroy its existence in the state. Oye also accused the governor of abandoning the party for…

  • SMUGGLERS Abeokuta

    Smugglers now conceal rice, contraband items in cement trucks

    — 10th April 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Comptroller, Ogun State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Sani Maidugu, has said smugglers have devised new means of concealing and transporting smuggled rice and other contrabands in cement trucks and containers. Maidugu stated this on Tuesday in Abeokuta while briefing journalists on the seizure of 1,963 50kg bags of smuggled rice…

  • ROBBERS Bauchi

    Bauchi police kill 3 suspected armed robbers, recover cache of arms

    — 10th April 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi The Bauchi State police command has shot dead three suspected armed robbers who, it said, were planning to attack unsuspecting members of the public. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state Command, Kamal Datti Abubakar, disclosed this to journalists, on Tuesday, at the Command’s headquarters, while displaying a cache of prohibited,…

  • Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of 23 NPC members

    — 10th April 2018

    NAN President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, requested the Senate to confirm the appointments of 23 members of the National Population Commission (NPC). The request was contained in separate letters read by the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki at plenary. President Buhari also sought the Senate’s approval to appoint Mr Festus Okoye as National…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share