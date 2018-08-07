– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - Venus starts slow, rolls in Rogers Cup opener
7th August 2018 - NEWMAP raises the alarm over erosion threat in Enugu
7th August 2018 - Serena Williams says struggling with ‘postpartum emotions’
7th August 2018 - Impeached Benue Speaker, others lose bid to vacate restraining order
7th August 2018 - Soyinka writes Ortom, says ‘Remain resilient, unbowed, undeterred in face of opposition’
7th August 2018 - Anyaoku underscores importance of good governance in development
7th August 2018 - 6,209 Osun APC excos defect to ADP
7th August 2018 - Gov. Bello tasks N-Power beneficiaries on diligence, dedication to service
7th August 2018 - 2m Nigerians depend on mining for livelihood – Bwari
7th August 2018 - Osinbajo saddened over dead corps members in Taraba
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Venus starts slow, rolls in Rogers Cup opener
Venus

Venus starts slow, rolls in Rogers Cup opener

— 7th August 2018

NAN

Venus Williams fell down a break early, but quickly rebounded and rolled from there to top fellow American Caroline Dolehide 7-5, 6-1 on Monday in the first round of the Rogers Cup in Montreal, Canada.

“I think she had a really great second serve,” Venus told the media in her post-match news conference.

“I think I got a better feel for it in the second set; in the first set, I was still figuring it out; I hadn’t really seen her play.”

Plenty of people have seen Dolehide play now, as Monday wasn’t her first brush with knocking off a superstar.

Back in March, she nearly took down world No. 1, Simona Halep of Romania at Indian Wells, Calif.

She looked like she could pull off the upset this time, but Williams won 12 of the final 14 games of the match to win in 1 hour, 17 minutes.

READ ALSO Serena Williams says struggling with ‘postpartum emotions’

“I think maybe she had more of an advantage because she’s probably seen me play more than I’ve played her.

“It was pretty close in the first set,” Williams said.

The match was stopped for a period with Williams, 38, up 5-0 in the second set.

A lines official succumbed to heat illness and was tended to on the court.

“Heat illness is really brutal, so I hope she feels better,” Williams said.

“At that point, you still have to stay focused on the match, try to stay warm, not cool down.

“You have to be able to still be able to mentally stray strong in those circumstances.”

The only two other seeds in action, No. 9 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic and No. 10 Julia Gorges of Germany, also won on Monday.

Pliskova topped compatriot Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-4 and Gorges took down Hungarian Timea Babos 3-6. 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Babos is currently the top-ranked doubles player in the world.

The event was delayed several times because of rain on Monday.

Among those yet to play are top-ranked Halep and No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.

The top eight seeds all received first-round byes.

Should Williams and Halep win their next matches, they would meet in the Round of 16.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NEWMAP

NEWMAP raises the alarm over erosion threat in Enugu

— 7th August 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu The Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), Enugu State office, has raised the alarm over erosion menace and danger of major roads being cut off in the state. The agency said erosion threat in major federal roads in Enugu State required an emergency measure to fix them, warning that the state would…

  • BENUE SPEAKER

    Impeached Benue Speaker, others lose bid to vacate restraining order

    — 7th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A Makurdi High Court, presided over by Justice Theresa Igoche, has ruled that the order restraining Messrs Terkimbi Ikyange, James Okefe, former Deputy Speaker, and Benjamin Adanyi, former Majority Leader, from parading themselves as principal officers of the Assembly would persist pending the determination of the substantive suit. The impeached Speaker of…

  • SOYINKA

    Soyinka writes Ortom, says ‘Remain resilient, unbowed, undeterred in face of opposition’

    — 7th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has enjoined Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to remain resilient, unbowed and undeterred in the face of stiff opposition and persecution he is experiencing following his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Soyinka gave the advice in a…

  • Anyaoku

    Anyaoku underscores importance of good governance in development

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Chief Emeka Anyaoku, a former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, has said that good governance is an important element for socio-economic development and improving the quality of life. Anyaoku said this on Monday in Umuahia during the public presentation of a book titled “A Scholar in Governance: A Kaleidoscope of Okezie Victor Ikpeazu”…

  • OSUN

    6,209 Osun APC excos defect to ADP

    — 7th August 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Political activities ahead of the governorship election scheduled for September 22 in Osun State took a new twist, on Monday, with the mass defection of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) executive members to the Action Democratic Party (ADP). Those who defected from the APC included 580 of the 780 local excos,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share