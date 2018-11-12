Giampiero Ventura has offered his resignation as Chievo Coach after his first point for the club.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Ventura decided to walk away from the Stadio Bentegodi just four games after replacing Lorenzo D’Anna on October 10.

The former Italy boss had picked up his first point today, a 2-2 draw with Bologna on home turf, ending a run of three defeats under Ventura.

Chievo are still without a single victory this season under any Coach and, as they started from -3 due to financial irregularities, only now are they on 0 points.

It’d be a remarkable turn of events, especially as Ventura refused to resign as Italy CT when losing the play-off to Sweden, failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.