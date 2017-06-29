The Sun News
Latest
29th June 2017 - Venezuela crisis escalates as helicopter attacks apex court
29th June 2017 - Rivers State and Amaechi
29th June 2017 - South Africa probes airport robbery reports
29th June 2017 - Africa gets generic version of most effective HIV drug
29th June 2017 -   Zoning breeds incompetent leaders -Ezeemo
29th June 2017 - Sokoto to inject additional N1.6b into power plant
29th June 2017 - Benue: I’m seeking divine guidance for second term –Ortom
29th June 2017 - Kano has abolished non-indigeneship – Ganduje
29th June 2017 - Boko Haram regrouping, threatening UNIMAID –Unions
29th June 2017 - FG exports yam to UK, US
Home / National / Venezuela crisis escalates as helicopter attacks apex court

Venezuela crisis escalates as helicopter attacks apex court

— 29th June 2017

• Four grenades dropped on court, 15 shots fired at interior ministry

A helicopter has attacked Venezuela’s Supreme Court in what President Nicolás Maduro called a “terrorist” incident.
The helicopter then flew to the court and dropped four Israeli-made grenades of “Colombian origin” on the court. One failed to detonate. 15 shots fired at the interior ministry on Tuesday, officials said. No-one was injured. Rogue policeman Oscar Pérez said he had piloted the stolen helicopter to attack what he called a “criminal government”. His whereabouts were unknown at press time.
President Maduro was quick to suggest it was a coup attempt, but it is unclear how much support the police officer has. On Monday, he announced that five people had been arrested, accused of plotting against him and preparing for a United States invasion.
Venezuela is in the midst of a political and economic crisis that has sparked mass protests.
Many of those opposed to Mr Maduro see the Supreme Court as one of his main supporters.
A blue police helicopter was seen flying over central Caracas, the capital city, carrying a banner reading “350 Freedom”, a reference to a clause in the constitution cited by opponents of Maduro to claim his government is illegitimate.
Images on social media showed two occupants, one masked. The government said 15 shots were fired at a social event at the interior ministry. President Maduro appeared on state television to denounce the attack. He said: “I have activated the entire armed forces to defend the peace. And you can be assured that sooner or later, we are going to capture that helicopter and those that carried out this terror attack against the institutions of the country.”
Pérez in video statements posted on the social media platform Instagram. Appearing in military fatigues and flanked by armed, masked men in uniform, he appealed to Venezuelans to oppose “tyranny”. “We are a coalition of military employees, policemen and civilians who are looking for balance and are against this criminal government,” he said. “We don’t belong to any political tendency or party.
We are nationalists, patriots and institutionalists.”
There have been almost daily anti-government protests in Venezuela for over two months as the country’s economic and political crisis worsens.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Venezuela crisis escalates as helicopter attacks apex court

— 29th June 2017

• Four grenades dropped on court, 15 shots fired at interior ministry A helicopter has attacked Venezuela’s Supreme Court in what President Nicolás Maduro called a “terrorist” incident. The helicopter then flew to the court and dropped four Israeli-made grenades of “Colombian origin” on the court. One failed to detonate. 15 shots fired at the…

Share

  • Rivers State and Amaechi

    — 29th June 2017

    By Simeon Nwakaudu Two weeks ago, immediate past governor of Rivers State, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, used his 52nd birthday to amuse his bosses. In order to be seen to be saying something, he said some irrelevant things, which do not require quoting. He also travelled to Kaduna to make more horrible statements. I would…

    Share

  • South Africa probes airport robbery reports

    — 29th June 2017

    South African authorities are investigating whether any workers at Johannesburg’s main international airport have helped robbers who follow arriving travelers and mug them at their homes or other destinations. The probe follows a series of reports about people who were attacked after leaving O.R. Tambo International Airport, a major regional hub. Earlier this month, a…

    Share

  • Africa gets generic version of most effective HIV drug

    — 29th June 2017

    • Kenya rolls out drug free to 27,000 people The generic version of the most advanced drug against HIV has been introduced in Kenya, a first in Africa where more than 25 million have the disease, the NGO Unitaid said yesterday. The drug, Dolutegravir (DTG) is the anti-retroviral drug of choice for those living with…

    Share

  •   Zoning breeds incompetent leaders -Ezeemo

    — 29th June 2017

    By Gilbert Ekezie Ahead of the 2017 Anambra state governorship election scheduled for November 18, Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, an industrialist who is contesting for the second time on the platform of Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), speaks about his renewed vision for Anambra people, and the need for the contest to be thrown open among the…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share