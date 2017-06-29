Venezuela crisis escalates as helicopter attacks apex court

• Four grenades dropped on court, 15 shots fired at interior ministry

A helicopter has attacked Venezuela’s Supreme Court in what President Nicolás Maduro called a “terrorist” incident.

The helicopter then flew to the court and dropped four Israeli-made grenades of “Colombian origin” on the court. One failed to detonate. 15 shots fired at the interior ministry on Tuesday, officials said. No-one was injured. Rogue policeman Oscar Pérez said he had piloted the stolen helicopter to attack what he called a “criminal government”. His whereabouts were unknown at press time.

President Maduro was quick to suggest it was a coup attempt, but it is unclear how much support the police officer has. On Monday, he announced that five people had been arrested, accused of plotting against him and preparing for a United States invasion.

Venezuela is in the midst of a political and economic crisis that has sparked mass protests.

Many of those opposed to Mr Maduro see the Supreme Court as one of his main supporters.

A blue police helicopter was seen flying over central Caracas, the capital city, carrying a banner reading “350 Freedom”, a reference to a clause in the constitution cited by opponents of Maduro to claim his government is illegitimate.

Images on social media showed two occupants, one masked. The government said 15 shots were fired at a social event at the interior ministry. President Maduro appeared on state television to denounce the attack. He said: “I have activated the entire armed forces to defend the peace. And you can be assured that sooner or later, we are going to capture that helicopter and those that carried out this terror attack against the institutions of the country.”

Pérez in video statements posted on the social media platform Instagram. Appearing in military fatigues and flanked by armed, masked men in uniform, he appealed to Venezuelans to oppose “tyranny”. “We are a coalition of military employees, policemen and civilians who are looking for balance and are against this criminal government,” he said. “We don’t belong to any political tendency or party.

We are nationalists, patriots and institutionalists.”

There have been almost daily anti-government protests in Venezuela for over two months as the country’s economic and political crisis worsens.