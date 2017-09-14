Vehicle inspection: Benin commercial drivers stay off roads to avoid arrest

From: Tony Osauzo, Benin-City

Residents of Benin-City, the Edo State capital, had difficulty moving about for their businesses, on Thursday, as many commercial taxis and buses stayed off‎ the roads to avoid possible arrest by Vehicle Inspection Officers (V.I.Os) and Police.

The law enforcement officials, on Thursday, commenced a one- week ‎operation to inspect motor vehicles and check their particulars to ascertain their road worthiness.

Consequently, fewer vehicles were seen plying the roads‎, forcing many residents to trek long distances, even as transport fares soared in response to the scarcity of commercial taxis and buses.

Some commercial taxis and buses drivers who withdrew their services, attributed their action to their inability to fix their vehicles and renew their vehicle particulars.

Meanwhile, Inter Revenue offices of the Edo State Government in Benin-City are now a beehive of activities, as motor vehicle owners ‎scramble to renew their vehicles’ particulars.