Home / Health / Vedic targets over 500 women in free health screening

Vedic targets over 500 women in free health screening

— 15th March 2018

Nkiru Odinkemelu

 
To achieve success in provision of qualitative healthcare for women, governments at all levels been enjoined to focus more on adolescent healthcare and counseling.
This is even as women in general have been advised to cultivate the habit of taking care of their health in respect to nutrition.
This advise was given by a multi-specialty hospital, Vedic Life Care Hospital, Lagos, as it commences a 30-day free gynecology consultation and cancer screening exercise to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.
Speaking at the flag-off of event, Consultant Gynaecologist, Laporoscopic Surgeon/Infertility Specialist, Dr. Sarfaraz Salgae, said if adolescent female were counselled earlier on health issues, like anaemia, a common problem because of the heavy menstrual flow and fibroid, they can be better prepared for challenges ahead.
On the Women’s Day celebration, the Centre Manager, Saurav Kumar noted: “As messages filled with a strong call to action inviting women to press forward and push for progress, Vedic Lifecare lends its voice in advocating gender parity.”
He said Vedic constantly ensures that workplace was inclusive and conducive for all female employees and guests, which informs why the hospital boasts of having more female employees occupying roles that vary and challenge the norm. So it was no surprise that it had a befitting celebration at the hospital to this end.
“This only lends further credence to its message, which revolves around the value and power of women alongside how deserving they are of every chance to pursue and achieve their dreams. Vedic women have a lot to say in motivating and uniting friends, colleagues and whole communities to think, act and be gender inclusive,” said Kumar
On the basis for the 30-day health programme, he said, “this initiative was kicked off with the promotional offer of 50 per cent discount on mammogram, “pap smear” and breast scan tests plus a free gynecology consultation running till the March 3, 2018. We started from March 1 to March 31 so we are giving them a one-month space. We have consulted many health check camps; we intend to attend to over 500 women.
Dr. Salgae advised women to shun all forms of fear and attend the exercise, emphasising that prevention is cheaper just as early detection saves life.
He said the hospital has given out coupons to companies, shopping mall and other outlet to let women attend the health check.

