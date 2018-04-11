The Sun News
VCN inducts 50 UNN Vet doctors

— 11th April 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) has inducted Veterinary doctors newly- accepted into the profession, while urging them to abide by the ethics of the profession or risk sanctions.

Registrar of the Council, Dr. Joshua Kantiyok, gave the charge, on Wednesday, in Nsukka, during the 39th Oath-Taking  ceremony of 50 fresh veterinary doctors of Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Nigeria Nsukka.

He urged the ‘fresh’ doctors  to obey the ethics of the profession as well as accord respect to older colleagues  in the profession to avoid VCN withdrawing their provisional licence of  practice.

“What is issued to you today  is a temporary license for one year, if after one year you are found wanting it will be withdrawn but if you do well it will be renewed.

“The veterinary profession is noble profession and you are expected to be noble as well as respect rules and regulations guiding the profession,” he said.

The Registrar urged the new doctors  to practice the profession in line with its ethics, which entail using scientific knowledge and skills for the benefit of the society.

“In line with the practice you are expected to prevent animal diseases, relieve animal suffering, improve animal production, promote public health and advance veterinary knowledge,” he said.

He commended parents of the new veterinary doctors for investing in a education of their children for the six-year study in the university.

In a remark, the Vice-Chancellor of UNN Professor Benjamin Ozumba said the fifty  graduands were found worthy both in character and learning and urged them to be good ambassadors of their alma mater

“Be  good ambassadors of the university wherever you find yourself by being discipline and contributing your quota  to national development, ” he said.  .

Earlier  in  a remark, the Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the institution,  Prof. Romanus Ezeokonkwo, also  urged the new doctors to be shining examples of the faculty at all times in the society by adhering to the ethics of the profession.

Ezeokonkwo listed some of the needs of  the faculty to include,  befitting faculty building and Veterinary teaching hospital building complex as obtained in premier universities across the country.

He thanked the ceremonial committee of the faculty led by Dr Ikenna Eze for their commitment and good organisation that made the ceremony a success.

“The faculty is grateful and recognized the  efforts of the committee that made the 39th oath-taking a huge success.

“The faculty is also grateful to the VC of UNN and management for their continued support to the faculty, ” he said.

Highlight of the ceremony was oath-taking by the fifty fresh veterinary doctors.

Daily Sun gathered that Mr Nnamdi Obasi  was named  the best graduating student of the faculty for the class of 2016/2017 session

