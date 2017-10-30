The Sun News
VC advocates collaboration with foreign varsities

30th October 2017

By Bianca Iboma

Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Rahamon Bello has advocated the collaboration of tertiary institutions in the country with foreign universities in order to meet global competence.

He made this statement through his representative, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe at a symposium held at the university on “Internationalisation and innovations in education research.”

He said higher institutions in developing countries need to extend educational opportunities to students because innovation and internationalization of education research are key factors to their success.

Viewing the current challenges in the sector, he defined the role it would play in an increasingly competitive environment.

“Equipping the students with global education would create moral, economic and security imperatives in the society. Attention needs to be paid from its initial and almost exclusive focus on students exchange to a broadened concept of education reforms.

Pro-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University, UK, Prof. John Grattan who delivered the keynote address, presented a paper, on” Internationalization of Universities -exploring the global higher education trends and opportunities for a UK-Nigeria framework.

Grattan said a lot of Nigerian students abroad do scientific research on plant and some have used their knowledge on Biotechnology to develop antibiotic from plants they brought from Africa.

He cited a Nigeria from Ekiti State who has developed an anti-biotic drug from a plant located in the state. This shows that acquiring knowledge, coupled with an enabling environment would help in the cross-cultural competence of global education.

“Collaborating with other institutions would create global relevance and even expose Nigerian scientists to international collaborations and Nigerians would become viable and beneficial to the economy.

He spoke about some of the researches carried out by Africans, in the Bio-conversation study that have to do with converting waste into energy and said that Africans are creative but need government support and agencies to partner with because raising fund for research is difficult everywhere not just in Africa alone.

Also, Grattan said, the idea for internationalisation, innovative education research is to generate entrepreneurship skills that should contribute to the global space which is a useful economic resource.

“The challenge is to modify the plan in order to be beneficial to both parties.

He called on government at all levels to invest more on research as knowledge is the engine for economic growth, and the only solution to reforming the system in Nigeria.

