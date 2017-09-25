The Sun News
25th September 2017 - Vatican reveals it ousted its auditor general
25th September 2017 - Philippines bans compulsory high heels in workplace
25th September 2017 - Why we’re yet to distribute N2.4b drugs, equipment donated by EU, UNICEF – PHC boss
25th September 2017 - Gunman opens fire at church, kills one, injures six
25th September 2017 - World’s ‘heaviest’ woman, Eman Ahmed dies in Abu Dhabi
25th September 2017 - US-led strikes killed 84 civilians near Syria’s Raqa – HRW
25th September 2017 -  35,000 evacuated near Bali volcano
25th September 2017 - Bodybuilder’s death after AFC fight raises questions over safety
25th September 2017 - CISLAC advises FG on recovered loot
25th September 2017 - Jordanian Air Force Commander arrives Nigeria
Vatican reveals it ousted its auditor general

— 25th September 2017

The Vatican has revealed the reason for the rapid departure of its auditor general after accusing him of hiring a firm to spy on the private lives of staff.

The revelation was made after Libero Milone broke three months of silence to declare he resigned under threat of arrest for what he said were trumped-up charges.

Milone said on Saturday that he was told on June 19 that Pope Francis had lost confidence in him.

The revelation was made after Libero Milone broke three months of silence to declare he resigned under threat of arrest for what he said were trumped-up charges.

He said he was subsequently subject to an ‘aggressive’ interrogation by Vatican police, who seized material from his office and told him to resign or face arrest.

‘They wanted me to confess to something. I don’t know what, because I acted within the confines of the statute,’ he told Sky TG24 and other media.

In a statement, the Vatican admitted that Libero Milone resigned in June after Vatican investigators determined his office had ‘illegally hired an outside company to conduct investigations into the private lives of Holy See personnel.’

The Vatican said Milone had exceeded his mandate, freely tendered his resignation and was treated with full respect by investigators.

It said it was ‘surprised and saddened’ that Milone had violated the terms of his departure, which had called for confidentiality.

Milone’s resignation had raised eyebrows because he was only two years into a five-year term, and had been seen as a key part of Francis’ efforts to reform the Vatican’s finances.

Along with Cardinal George Pell, he was tasked with overseeing the Holy See’s budgets and making sense of the finances of the Vatican’s various departments.

Pell recently returned to his native Australia to face trial on historic sex abuse allegations, which he denies.

His secretariat for the economy, which includes Milone’s office, is being run by underlings for now. Milone said he didn’t exclude a connection between his removal and Pell’s departure, suggesting that the Vatican’s ‘old guard’ was trying to stymie their reforms. (DailyMail)

Why we’re yet to distribute N2.4b drugs, equipment donated by EU, UNICEF – PHC boss

— 25th September 2017

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI The Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA), has explained modalities for distribution of the 7 million Euros (N2.4 billion) worth of medicines and health equipment donated by the European Union (EU), United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), PLAN International and other development partners. Executive Chairman of the Agency, Mr. Adamu…

  • CISLAC advises FG on recovered loot

    — 25th September 2017

    The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has urged the Federal Government to set up a separate trust fund to manage funds and assets recovered from proceeds of corruption. CISLAC stated this in a communiqué  signed by its Executive Director, Auwal Musa and Global Board of Trustees members, Mr Francis John and Dr. Afia Zukiya and…

  • Jordanian Air Force Commander arrives Nigeria

    — 25th September 2017

    The Commander of the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), Maj.-Gen. Yousef Al-Hnaity, on Sunday arrived in Nigeria on a week-long working visit to Nigerian Air Force (NAF). The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, said in Abuja that the visit was to further explore areas of collaboration between RJAF…

  • Rivers people believe in Nigeria’s unity – Gov. Wike

    — 25th September 2017

    Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers  State says the people of the state believe in Nigeria’s unity. He said that because of that they may not be part of any secession agenda. The Governor made this known at the 57th Independence Church Service, which held at Saint Mark’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt.  ‘’God has blessed…

  • Ambode mourns passage of Chief Imam of Lagos

    — 25th September 2017

    …Says state has lost a fearless cleric Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Sunday, expressed sadness over the death of the highly revered Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Garuba Ibrahim Akinola. Akinola, died on Sunday in Lagos at the age of 79. The Governor in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary,…

