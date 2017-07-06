The Sun News
Vatican embroiled in drug-fueled gay orgy scandal, arrests made

Vatican embroiled in drug-fueled gay orgy scandal, arrests made

— 6th July 2017

Another scandal has rocked Vatican City as a drug-fuelled gay orgy hosted by the secretary of an important cardinal was broken up by police.

Italian Media reports the apartment, which belonged to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, was raided last month during a party and police found a number of men were under the influence of drugs.

The apartment where the lewd evening took place, was once home to former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who later was elected Pope.

The apartment where the orgy was held now belongs to the secretary of Cardinal Franceso Coccopalmerio, who is a crucial adviser to Pope Francis. Picture: AFP/Alberto PizzoliSource:AFP

According to Il Fatto Quotidiano, the apartment now belongs to the secretary of Cardinal Franceso Coccopalmerio, who was sent to a detox in secrecy following the raucous party.

The secretary belonged to the Congregation for the Doctrine, a department within the Vatican City that deals with clerical sex abuse.

Il Fatto Quotidiano reports Coccopalmerio is an adviser to Pope Francis and was recommended for a promotion to bishop, but the allegations may hinder Coccopalmerio’s chances of getting the title.

Scandal rocked Vatican City last week when Cardinal George Pell was charged over historic sexual offences. Picture: AP/Andrew MedichiniSource:AP

The Vatican City is the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church and is home to the Pope.

The city-state surrounded by Rome was rocked by another scandal last week when Cardinal George Pell was charged over a number of historic sexual offences.

(Source: News)

 

