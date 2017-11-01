The Sun News
Latest
1st November 2017 - VAT: FG nets N797bn in 10 months –Adeosun
1st November 2017 - Gwarzogate: Stakeholders demand independent investigation of N104m payment
1st November 2017 - Tech & Gadgets :Cybercrime: Experts proffer solutions as IoT grows
1st November 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : Lagos declares November 10 Black Friday
1st November 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : Wooing foreign investors without enabling environment won’t work – Opeke
1st November 2017 - MTN in another $4.2 bn mess
1st November 2017 - Oando declares N7.1bn PAT in Q3, 2017
1st November 2017 - Russia 2018: Madjer unleashes Leicester duo on Eagles
1st November 2017 - Football scandal: US Court jails FIFA bigwig
1st November 2017 - Tiger Woods returns at Hero World Challenge
Home / Business / VAT: FG nets N797bn in 10 months –Adeosun

VAT: FG nets N797bn in 10 months –Adeosun

— 1st November 2017

…Targets private sector, MDAs compliance

From Uche Usim, Abuja

Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, on Tuesday disclosed that government’s revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT)rose to N797.51 billion between January and October, assuring the aggressive tax compliance drive will be extended to the private sector and Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs).

Adeosun, who disclosed this in a statement said that non-oil revenue represents 46.15 per cent of the 2017 VAT budget of N1.728 trillion. According to her, the figure is an increase of 19.78 per cent over the corresponding period in 2016.

She said the highest VAT collection of N86.71 billion was achieved in September, while N84.67 billion and N83.315 billion were recorded in May and October, respectively.

The Minister added that the lowest VAT earning of N69.20 billion was in March.

Adeosun explained that the Federal Government gets 15 per cent of VAT revenue, while the States and Local Governments receive 50 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively. The Minister reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to aggressively growing the tax revenue base in order drive economic growth.

“Revenue mobilisation is key to national growth and critical to the success of Nigeria’s economic reform agenda. We have an unacceptably low level of non-oil revenue and much of that is driven by a failure to collect tax revenues.

“With a tax to Gross Domestic Product ratio of only six per cent, which is one of the lowest levels in the world, we have a lot of work to do if we are going to build a sustainable revenue base that will deliver inclusive growth. Improving VAT and other tax collections is key to Nigeria’s revenue strategy,” Adeosun explained.

She added that the country’s revenue strategy to improve tax through the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), would lead to a broader tax base and more sustainable revenue for all tiers of government.

“The Nigerian Government is committed to the diversification of the nation’s revenue base. Nigeria’s sole dependence on oil poses enormous challenge on the economy.

“Oil is only 13 per cent of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) but it represents 70 per cent of government’s revenue, which means if anything happens to oil, it affects everybody.

“The question we need to ask ourselves is: why is the remaining 87 per cent of GDP contributing so little to government’s revenue? If we are able to have those other revenues which are much more stable, predictable and less volatile, then if the oil price goes down, we’ll be able to maintain some level of stability”, she highlighted.

She assured that the Federal Government would continue to collaborate with State Governments as part of its determined efforts to grow the non-oil revenue base, including raising the VAT collection to N100 billion monthly.

Post Views: 21
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

VAT: FG nets N797bn in 10 months –Adeosun

— 1st November 2017

…Targets private sector, MDAs compliance From Uche Usim, Abuja Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, on Tuesday disclosed that government’s revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT)rose to N797.51 billion between January and October, assuring the aggressive tax compliance drive will be extended to the private sector and Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs). Adeosun, who disclosed…

  • Gwarzogate: Stakeholders demand independent investigation of N104m payment

    — 1st November 2017

    By Chinenye Anuforo To uphold the integrity of the Nigerian capital market, stakeholders yesterday called for a thorough investigation into the raging financial allegations against the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Mounir Gwarzo. Those who spoke to Daily Sun on the likely impact of the allegation on the business community,…

  • Tech & Gadgets :Cybercrime: Experts proffer solutions as IoT grows

    — 1st November 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye                         [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Experts in the Information and Technology industry have raised concerns that the growing  Internet of Things (IoT) would soon snowball into further increase in cybercrime. They have argued that the massive growth in global cyber threats in…

  • Tech & Gadgets : Lagos declares November 10 Black Friday

    — 1st November 2017

    Stories by Olabisi Olaleye Lagos State, through the Lagos Chamber of Commerce, has declared November 10, 2017, Black Friday. Black Friday is the day after the United States holiday of Thanksgiving, regarded as the first day of the Christmas shopping season, on which retailers make many special offers. According to the Trade Promotions Board, the…

  • Tech & Gadgets : Wooing foreign investors without enabling environment won’t work – Opeke

    — 1st November 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye The Chief Executive Officer MainOne, Funke Opeke, has advised the Nigerian government to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, before thinking of wooing foreign investors. According to her, success begets success and this is one thing government must understand, while pushing for investors to come to Nigeria and invest. “When…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share