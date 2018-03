Magnus Eze, Abuja

Non-teaching staff of universities in the country have stormed Abuja to protest their perceived neglect by government.

The protesters, made up of keys unions including the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU) and others, have taken to the streets, disrupting activities along Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama.

The police have had a tough time controlling the surging crowd.

A float just arrived the Eagle Square from the Unity Fountain.

Meanwhile, it was a harvest of protests as the Shiite Islamic sect campaigning for the release of their detained leader, El-ZakZaky, and civil society organizations advocating for the passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill before the National Assembly, were also about to take off from the Unity Fountain.