The Sun News
Latest
19th June 2017 - Varsity lecturer docked over alleged N1.3m fraud
19th June 2017 - Justice Kurya resumes sitting, apologises over long absence
19th June 2017 - Kidnapped Ondo APC chieftain, Odunayo reportedly found dead
19th June 2017 - Court to rule on Tompolo’s fundamental rights suit July 14
19th June 2017 - UK observes minute of silence for London’s Grenfell Tower blaze victims
19th June 2017 - Kaduna boxing gym best in Nigeria – NBF
19th June 2017 - Islamic cleric docked for beheading worshipper
19th June 2017 - Senate joins anti-graft war
19th June 2017 - 2019: Ogun Central APC chair endorses Adeola
19th June 2017 - APC lauds Masari for drilling 250 boreholes in Mai’adua
Home / National / Varsity lecturer docked over alleged N1.3m fraud

Varsity lecturer docked over alleged N1.3m fraud

— 19th June 2017

A lecturer with the Department of Economics, Plateau State University, Usman Awatai, on Monday, appeared before a Jos Magistrate’s Court charged with defrauding a business man of N1.3 million.

Awatai was alleged to have falsely presented himself as a property owner and collected N1.3 million from one Aliyu Musa, as rent for a shop located at Ahmadu Bello Way, Jos.

According to Mr S. B. Hama, counsel to the complainant, the lecturer convinced Musa that he was the owner of the shop and asked that payment be made to him directly.

“My client initially paid N800,000 as first installment to cover two years – 2014 and 2015 – while another N500,000 was paid for 2016.

“The complainant paid the money to the accused and continued with his business without a hitch.

“But in October 2016, the real owner of the shop, one Emmanuel Gowon, appeared and threatened to eject the complainant from the shop, if the rents were not paid immediately.

“When my client told Gowon that he had made payment to the accused (Awatai), he (Gowon) denied knowing the accused.

“Musa made several attempts to look for the accused, but he stopped picking phone calls and totally avoided the complainant,” the counsel further told the court.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges, while his counsel, H.A Dashe, pleaded for his bail on self recognition.

Magistrate Yahaya Mohammed granted Awatai bail on self-recognition, but collected a copy of his Identity Card.

The matter was thereafter adjourned until July 27, for further hearing. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Varsity lecturer docked over alleged N1.3m fraud

— 19th June 2017

A lecturer with the Department of Economics, Plateau State University, Usman Awatai, on Monday, appeared before a Jos Magistrate’s Court charged with defrauding a business man of N1.3 million. Awatai was alleged to have falsely presented himself as a property owner and collected N1.3 million from one Aliyu Musa, as rent for a shop located…

Share

  • Justice Kurya resumes sitting, apologises over long absence

    — 19th June 2017

    Justice Musa Kurya of the Jos Federal High Court II resumed sitting on Monday, 12 days after the National Judicial Commission (NJC) lifted the suspension order on him and five other judges. The NJC had suspended the officials over alleged involvement in unwholesome practises which attracted the attention of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission…

    Share

  • Kidnapped Ondo APC chieftain, Odunayo reportedly found dead

    — 19th June 2017

    A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State who was kidnapped, last Thursday, Olumide Odimayo, has been found dead, local vigilantes said. The corpse of Mr. Odimayo was found near Ogolo River, between Sabomi and Igbotu in Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state. Unknown gunmen had abducted Odimayo popularly called “Londoner”…

    Share

  • Court to rule on Tompolo’s fundamental rights suit July 14

    — 19th June 2017

    A Federal High Court, in Lagos, on Monday, further adjourned till July 14, to deliver judgment in a fundamental rights suit filed by Government Ekpemulopo, alias Tompolo. Tompolo, who had been declared wanted since Feb. 12, 2016 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is seeking court’s protection against prosecution over an alleged N45.9…

    Share

  • UK observes minute of silence for London’s Grenfell Tower blaze victims

    — 19th June 2017

    Britain held one-minute of silence on Monday for the victims of last week’s devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in west London, where at least 79 people died. Hundreds of local residents, firefighters and other emergency personnel paused near the gutted 24-storey residential block, while government offices across Britain also took part. “The residents of Grenfell…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share