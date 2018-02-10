Varsity Don tackles FG on Lassa fever

Gyang Bere, Jos

Professor of Community Medicine in the University of Jos, Ayuba Zoaka, has challenge Federal Government to take proactive measures in curbing reported cases of Lassa fever disease which constitute shame on the country.

Prof. Zoakah disclosed this during the induction of 39 medical doctors of Bingham University, College of Health Science, in Jos, Plateau State.

He discouraged the newly inducted doctors from traveling abroad for greener pasture and assure them that there are ample opportunities in community medicine which will place them on the world map as they climb to the peak of the profession.

“It is a big shame that Nigeria is still battling with Lassa Fever diseases today. The country still have environmental diseases because of poor management of resources, government has not really budget much to tackle environmental diseases which constitutes threats to our rural communities.

“We have a lot of vacancies in the area of community medicine because most Nigerian doctors move to foreign countries of the world in search of greener pastures but you can make a great difference in Nigeria if you choose to specialise in community medicine.”

Vice Chancellor of Bingham University, Prof. Williams Barnabas, urged the doctors not to compromise medical ethnics and said they are the only set of people that has the right to see the nakedness of women and men and urged them to keep confidentiality.

“It is only in the medical profession that you can see the nakedness of a woman and a man that is not your own. Patients will tell you in confidence what they cannot disclosed to their spouses and you are expected to keep these top secretes to save lives.

“You also determine whether a patient should live or die based on your prescription, injections and medical advice to the public. In performing your duties, you are to keep strictly to the ethics of medical sciences and avoid any activities that will contravene these ethics.”

Prof. Barnabas said Bingham University has produced 124 medical doctors who have contributed immensely in man power development in the country and called on Federal Government to assist private Universities to enable them function effectively.