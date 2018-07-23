– The Sun News
Latest
23rd July 2018 - Varsity don condemns N242b proposed for 2019 elections
23rd July 2018 - $150m loan: Ebonyi elders back Umahi, attack opposition
23rd July 2018 - Vietnam Information Minister suspended amidst corruption scandal
23rd July 2018 - Nigerians applaud singer Falz over sexual violence video
23rd July 2018 - Anambra community writes Obiano over attacks on teachers, students
23rd July 2018 - Vote-buying biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy, says Group
23rd July 2018 - Killings, greatest threat to Nigeria’s existence, says Dickson
23rd July 2018 - Abba Moro declares for Senate
23rd July 2018 - Mesut Ozil retirement welcomed by Bayern Munich president
23rd July 2018 - 3 detained for providing information to police
Home / National / Varsity don condemns N242b proposed for 2019 elections
VARSITY

Varsity don condemns N242b proposed for 2019 elections

— 23rd July 2018

Bianca Iboma

Vice Chancellor of Mountain Top University, Magboro, Ogun State, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, has condemned the N242 billion being proposed by President Mohammadu Buhari proposed to the National Assembly for the 2019 elections, saying it should be channeled to people-oriented programmes.

Prof. Ayolabi said that Nigeria did not need such an amount for elections, stating that rather, it should be used for the technological advancement of the country.

The don explained that if Nigeria had a digital gadget that detects election malpractices, what happened in the just concluded Ekiti election would not have taken place, where there were alleged vote-buying, snatching of ballot boxes, intimidation by security agents, and other electoral malpractices.

Prof. Ayolabi made this statement during the 4th Distinguished Lecture of the University tagged: ‘Potency of Science and Technology in Sustainable Development’.

Ayolabi, who highlighted the importance of science and technology to national development, said taming of corruption and control of economic leakages would position Nigeria in its glory among nations.

“There would not have been any point where the electorate would come together as technology would have designed an application that would have taken care of it”, he stated.

Speaking in the same vein, Director/Chief Executive Officer, Centre For Atmospheric Research, National Space Research & Development Agency, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Kogi State University Campus, Anyigba, Kogi State, Prof. Babatunde Rabiu, said that over 62 per cent of Nigerians live in extreme poverty.

He regretted that moves by the Federal Government to tackle poverty has not yielded much or improved the life of anyone.

Rabiu, who was the Guest Lecturer at the event, said Mark Zuckerberg (Founder of Facebook) recently was named third world richest man just for developing software technology that has enriched him and improved the lives of many, who has benefited immensely from this technology that he developed.

READ ALSO: $150m loan: Ebonyi elders back Umahi, attack opposition

According to Prof. Rabiu,  “If government can channel resources and sponsor research project of organised institution, it would go a long way to solve the major obstacle of poverty hindering our development as a nation.”

He added that the security challenge of insurgence and herdsmen killings can be tackled with technology.

Prof. Rabiu continued, “Most persons that engage in terrorism and other vices would not have engaged in such because they would be gainfully employed and engaged in things that will develop them and the nation.

“Most youths now create legitimate jobs for themselves using the internet without engaging in cyber-crime like yahoo, yahoo and other internet fraud.”

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to invest in research work, saying it is a veritable tool to national development, adding that a lot of researchers have frame work but cannot sponsor such research projects because of the huge amount involved.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

VARSITY

Varsity don condemns N242b proposed for 2019 elections

— 23rd July 2018

Bianca Iboma Vice Chancellor of Mountain Top University, Magboro, Ogun State, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, has condemned the N242 billion being proposed by President Mohammadu Buhari proposed to the National Assembly for the 2019 elections, saying it should be channeled to people-oriented programmes. Prof. Ayolabi said that Nigeria did not need such an amount for elections,…

  • EBONYI

    $150m loan: Ebonyi elders back Umahi, attack opposition

    — 23rd July 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A group of elders in Ebonyi State, under the guise of Ebonyi State Elders Council has thrown their weight behind the move by the state government to obtain a $150 million loan from African Development Bank (AfDB). The loan, Daily Sun gathered, was to enable the state government embark on the construction…

  • ANAMBRA

    Anambra community writes Obiano over attacks on teachers, students

    — 23rd July 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The people of Isu-Aniocha community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have sent a Save-Our-Soul (SOS) to Governor Willie Obiano over alleged invasion of community by some individuals with the aided of some top government officials. The attackers, who were said be sponsored by a former chairman of the…

  • Vote-buying

    Vote-buying biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy, says Group

    — 23rd July 2018

    NAN The Integrity Group (TIG) on Monday said that Vote-buying was not only a criminal offence but the biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy. The founder of the group, Livingstone Wechie, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that such act contravened sections 124 and 130 of the Electoral Act. He called for immediate…

  • KILLINGS

    Killings, greatest threat to Nigeria’s existence, says Dickson

    — 23rd July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has described the current spate of violence and killings by gunmen across the nation and particularly in the Northern part of the country as the biggest ever existential threat to the nation’s cooperate existence, since after the civil war. The Nigerian civil war had ended…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share