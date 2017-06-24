Varsity dismisses lecturer for altering results

The Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, said it had dismissed a lecturer (names withheld), for altering students’ results.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru said, in Sokoto, on Saturday, but declined to mention the affected lecturer’s full details.

Zuru said “that management of the university took that drastic action to serve as deterrent to others.

“The action is to remind academic and non academic staffers of what might happen if they try such an act.

“We will not hesitate to wield the big stick on any staff found wanting for any infractions in this regard.

“The university has no fewer than 30,000 students and the guidelines are there for all to follow. We will not compromise the set standards.”

Zuru cautioned students against examination malpractice and vices, stressing that the university would not tolerate any ill behaviour.

He said students must conduct both their academic and extracurricular activities in line with laid down rules and regulations or be sanctioned accordingly. (NAN)