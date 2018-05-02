NAN

Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, in Kwara State, has appointed Sen. Aliyu Wamakko as member of its Board of Trustees (BOT).

A statement signed by Wamakko’s media aide, Malam Bashir Mani, in Sokoto, on Wednesday, said the appointment was for four years.

The statement said that the appointment was conveyed in a letter to the senator signed by the Founder of the University, Dr. Abdulraheem Oladimeji.

It quoted the letter as stating that Wamakko was appointed for his “distinguished character, laudable achievements, sincerity of purpose, considerable wealth of experience and exemplary leadership style.”

Wamakko, a former governor of Sokoto State is currently the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education.

Al-Hikmah University, licensed by the Federal Government in 2005, is a faith-based private institution with strong Islamic content.