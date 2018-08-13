– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - VAR introduced into Spanish football
13th August 2018 - FG partners Ogun to boost fisheries
13th August 2018 - Nadal stops birthday boy Tsitsipas in Toronto final
13th August 2018 - Buhari greets Farombi, Foursquare General Overseer at 80
13th August 2018 - PGA Championship: Spieth fails to join grand slam club
13th August 2018 - ITTF challenge: Ambode pledges bigger tourney in 2019
13th August 2018 - Giwa-led board sacks NFF General Secretary Sanusi
13th August 2018 - Ghana beat New Zealand to bow out with win
13th August 2018 - Ebonyi: FEPSAN trains farmers on fertiliser usage for food productivity
13th August 2018 - England beat Mexico 6-1 to win France 2018 Group B
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / VAR introduced into Spanish football
Video assistant referee

VAR introduced into Spanish football

— 13th August 2018

NAN

The video assistant referee (VAR) was used for the first time in Spanish football on Sunday.

It was used to award midfielder Pablo Sarabia with Sevilla’s opening goal against FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

Referee Carlos Cerro del Grande deferred to the video assistants to ensure Sarabia was not in an offside position when he latched on to Luis Muriel’s pass.

READ ALSO Nadal stops birthday boy Tsitsipas in Toronto final

Sarabia had given Sevilla a surprise lead against La Liga and King’s Cup holders FC Barcelona in the ninth minute in the Super Cup game in Tangier, Morocco.

The use of VAR was hailed as a success at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and has been approved for use in La Liga this season.

This is following in the footsteps of Germany’s Bundesliga and Italy’s Serie A which introduced the technology last year.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FISHERIES

FG partners Ogun to boost fisheries

— 13th August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government said it is partnering with the Ogun State Government to boost the production of fisheries, stressing that the current 1.1metric tonnes is not sufficient to meet the demands of Nigerians. Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heineken Lokpobiri, who disclosed this, at the weekend, when he commissioned…

  • FAROMBI

    Buhari greets Farombi, Foursquare General Overseer at 80

    — 13th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the General Overseer Emeritus of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria and founder of the Refreshing Ministries International, Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, on his 80th birthday. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, Buhari extolled Farombi’s loyalty and commitment to…

  • FERTILISER

    Ebonyi: FEPSAN trains farmers on fertiliser usage for food productivity

    — 13th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) has trained farmers in Ebonyi State on the best ways of applying fertilisers to their crops, which would enhance productivity. The group said the training became necessary because of the need to enhance the nation’s agricultural productivity which would enable food security. Executive…

  • OKOH

    Primate Okoh warns youths to shun thuggery, electoral violence

    — 13th August 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh has warned youths to shun thuggery and any act of violence during the forthcoming 2019 general election. Okoh gave the charge at the 61st annual National Youth Conference of the National Council of the Anglican…

  • ENUGU WEST

    Enugu west senatorial district holds prayers for Ekweremadu, Ugwuanyi, others

    — 13th August 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka and Raphael Ede, Enugu Agwu Local Government Area secretariat’s pavilion in Enugu State was filled to the  brim last weekend ,when over 5,000 Christians from Enugu west senatorial district and beyond congregated to pray for the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and peace in Nigeria. Delivering the sermon,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share