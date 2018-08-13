Vandalism won’t stop us opening APC office in Rivers, Abe declares— 13th August 2018
Tony John, Port Harcourt
Governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, Sen. Magnus Abe, has declared that last Saturday’s vandalism of the party’s new secretariat by hoodlums would not stop its official opening ceremony.
Abe made the declaration, while speaking at Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, during a special prayer session organized by women of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District.
The senator said: “Let me say very clearly that today, some people went and attacked the new party office that the party is trying to open on Aba Road, Port Harcourt.
“The whole idea of bringing guns into politics is to intimidate people; to create fear in your mind. To make you think that no matter how many you are, with one gun, they are more than you. That is the message they want to send.
READ ALSO: Technovation challenge: Archbishop hails Onitsha College students' feat
“But, let me stand here, before God Almighty and respond to them. And let me also say that when we don’t carry guns, it is not because we don’t know where guns are.
“I have said it before, that I buy computers for students because that is what I give my own children.
“If guns are so good, go and give them to your own children. What you are not giving to your children and you go outside and give it to the children of other people, while your own children are in America, your own children are in London, your own children are in the most expensive universities in this country.
“Then, to other people’s children, you are comfortable to give them guns and send them to go and attack other people’s children. If you are that kind of leader, you are not a good leader and God will not support you”, Abe stated.
Abe, who is also the senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to launch an investigation into the attack on the new party secretariat in order to bring the perpetrators to book.
He continued, “Let me use this opportunity to reiterate that I am a man of peace and will remain a man of peace.
“Everybody knows that when the righteous rules, the people rejoice because they know that the righteous will not buy guns for other people’s children in the name of politics. We will not allow it.
READ ALSO: INEC releases 9, 750 PVCs in Ilorin West
“I have not fought anybody. I have not quarreled with anybody. But, all I am saying and will continue to say is that, we must create a party that is open to everybody, where there will be a level playing field for all Rivers people, who are interested in political office to aspire”, he stressed.
