Valentine’s Day: Get romantic look

— 10th February 2018

Embrace a classic palette of pinks and reds to get this sweet-as-candy Valentine’s Day makeup look perfect for date night with your lover. It’s a day to embrace passionate reds, flirty pinks, and sexy berry hues.  Create a versatile Valentine’s Day makeup look that will glow under candlelight as well as light up a night on the town. The colours are warm and inviting and the lip colour is longwearing, so it will last through smooches, eating, and drinking.

•Begin by sweeping a matte, light brown into your crease with a crease brush. Palette makes a great crease colour.

•Next, press a rose gold pigment eye shadow all over the lid with a dampened flat shader shadow brush.

•Brighten up the inner corners of the eye and the brow bone with a shimmery beige.

•Now, take a shimmery burgundy shadow and press onto the outer third of the lid with a small brush. Blend the colour inward with a blending brush.

•Next, line your top and bottom lash line with a metallic, brown pencil.

•Use a black pencil liner to line the inner rim on both top and bottom lash lines.

•Apply a generous coat of mascara to top and bottom lashes.

•Intensify your cheek colour with a shimmering rose.

•Give your skin that lit-from-within glow with a powder highlighter.

•Now onto the lips! Apply a long-wearing raspberry shade with a lip brush.

•Top your lip colour with a shimmery, gold gloss.

