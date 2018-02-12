The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - Valentine’s Day: Aphrodisiac, lingerie, chocolate top sellers in Lagos
12th February 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari in secret meeting with security chiefs
12th February 2018 - ANC to decide Jacob Zuma’s fate Monday
12th February 2018 - JUST IN: PVC registration: Charly Boy leads protest to INEC headquarters
12th February 2018 - NPFL week 8 review: Rangers stop El-Kanemi on Imama’s return, Pillars hold Sunshine
12th February 2018 - Suspected poacher eaten by lions in South Africa
12th February 2018 - Serena loses in return but says she’s “on right track’’
12th February 2018 - Iraq seeks $88.2b for reconstruction, says minister
12th February 2018 - Manchester City title wins can help De Bruyne claim Ballon d’Or, Guardiola says
12th February 2018 - IOC president to visit North Korea after Winter Games
Home / Features / Valentine’s Day: Aphrodisiac, lingerie, chocolate top sellers in Lagos

Valentine’s Day: Aphrodisiac, lingerie, chocolate top sellers in Lagos

— 12th February 2018

NAN

Ahead of Valentine’s Day celebration on Wednesday, aphrodisiacs, lingeries and chocolates are the top selling items in Lagos, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Valentine’s Day is celebrated annually on February 14 as a festival of romantic love as many people give cards, chocolates, flowers, perfumes or presents to their spouse or partner as an expression of their love.

Some also arrange a romantic getaway to exotic locations, beach houses, movies at cinemas, candle light dinner or night out in hotel to celebrate the day.

A check by a NAN correspondent in some stores in Lagos revealed that colour red, which symbolises passion and deep love, adorned the walls and glasses of most outlets.

While the heart-shaped outline, doves and the figure of the winged cupid, which are common symbols of Valentine’s Day were displayed conspicuously in most malls.

According to the merchants, top selling items for Valentine’s Day include aphrodisiacs, flowers, chocolates, candy, lingerie, perfumes, champagne or sparkling wine.

Mrs Kemi Ayegbajeje, Chief Executive Officer, Fareedahs Desire, Lekki, said that the company was offering 30 per cent discounts on all its aphrodisiac products in a bid to promote love and healthy relationship.

“Our various range of products from the sex sweetener, virginal tightener to the libido booster, has been a hit among men and women. In fact, since the beginning of this month, we have restocked like three times.

“The world has moved away from overly prim and proper women. Most men do not even like it; mutual sexual satisfaction is the ultimate goal of most couples.

“Many married women are now conscious of the wonders of aphrodisiac made from local herbs and roots to enhance their sexual performance, heighten their partner’s pleasure and ensure marital stability.

“Even some of my friends in the same line of business as mine are excited with the sales boom we have been enjoying. Sexual mastery and satisfaction is a serious money making venture,” she said.

NAN reports that an aphrodisiac is a substance that increases libido when consumed or rubbed. They come in creams, scrubs, perfumes, sweets and tablets.

Some of the aphrodisiac goes for as low as N500 depending on its type, quantity and function.

Mrs Shola Akpomejero, Chief Executive Officer, BSD Travels and Tours, said that the company took the country’s economic situation into consideration in evolving various packages for couples to enjoy a memorable and idyllic Valentine’s Day.

“There are numerous romantic getaways, lounges and tourist spots which magnetize visitors to feel the sensation of love and share cosy moments with their companion.

“Some of our clients have booked weekend trips, while most of them opted for a boat cruise that has romantic ambiance, wine, chocolate, roses and buffet as a package for couples and singles.

“We were able to attract patronage for the boat cruise because we discounted the price from N28, 000 per person to N18, 000,” she said.

Mrs Kate Ogunleye, Sales Manager, Choices Supermart, said that chocolate and lingerie have been the number one go-to gifts for lovers shopping in their outlets ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“Most ladies want to be desirable to their men and the tempting designs of our displayed lingerie and underwear has made the items sold-out in our stores.

“Also, chocolate is the most loved confectionery that most people cannot resist as a gift, because most ladies believe that a gift pack was incomplete without chocolate,” she said.

Ogunleye said that the appeal for chocolate, especially the dark variety, could be because of its various health benefits, adding that moderation was vital in its consumption to form a healthy lifestyle.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: Buhari in secret meeting with security chiefs

— 12th February 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with the security chiefs at the presidential villa, in Abuja. The meeting is also being attended by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), as well as the Comptroller General of Immigrations (NIS), Mohammed Babandede. Although the agenda of…

  • JUST IN: PVC registration: Charly Boy leads protest to INEC headquarters

    — 12th February 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja Popular musician, Charles Oputa (aka Charly Boy) on Monday led his ‘Our Mumu Done Do’ group on a protest to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the handling of the exercise nationwide. Oputa, who was received by a senior police officer, Paul Odama and Muse Sekpe, Assistant…

  • Buhari mourns John Shagaya

    — 12th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the tragic accident that took the life of Sen. John Shagaya. In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and  Publicity, Femi Adesina, the  President, in his tribute to the late senator, described him as ‘a great Nigerian whose legacies will…

  • UK export agency to accept naira for trade settlements

    — 12th February 2018

    The struggling Nigeria’s national currency may soon rebound against other world currencies as the UK Export Finance Agency says it would soon add the naira to its list of “pre-approved currencies” for trade transactions. It was reported at the weekend that naira would soon become one of the three West African currencies that UK Export…

  • Elections won’t affect capital projects –Adeosun

    — 12th February 2018

    …Says 200,000 N-Power jobs created Uche Usim, Abuja  Amid fears of possible disruption in government’s spend ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Federal Government at the weekend assured that its capital budget would be insulated from the vagaries of politics but strictly deployed to fund infrastructural projects across the country, with concerted efforts to…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share