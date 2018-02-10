Valentine: His N’ Hers Cocktails
— 10th February 2018
This is the perfect new cocktail to accompany your Valentine’s Day dinner: Two great drinks that taste even better after a kiss.
Ingredients
His Ingredients:
•2 fluid ounces vanilla vodka
•1 fluid ounce hazelnut liqueur
•1/2 cup ice cubes
•Her Ingredients:
•1 fluid ounce raspberry vodka
•1 fluid ounce creme de cacao
•1 teaspoon chocolate syrup
•1 fluid ounce half-and-half cream
•2 maraschino cherries
Directions
.Prepare his cocktail by pouring the vanilla vodka and hazelnut liqueur into a rocks glass over ice. Pour the contents of the glass into a cocktail shaker, then pour back into the rocks glass to mix.
.Prepare her cocktail by pouring the raspberry vodka and creme de cacao into a cocktail shaker over ice. Cover, and shake until the outside of the shaker has frosted. Strain into a martini glass rimmed with chocolate syrup, pour in the half-and-half, and garnish with maraschino cherries.
Leave a reply