Home / Food & Drinks / Valentine: Give each other treat with strawberries

Valentine: Give each other treat with strawberries

— 10th February 2018

Valentine is around the corner when lovers give each other treat. Why not “spoil” your partner with this tantalising strawberries stuffed with lightly-sweetened cream cheese and walnuts. They are perfect for that romantic evening.

Ingredients

•20 fresh strawberries

•1 (3 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

•2 tablespoons chopped walnuts

•1 1/2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

Directions

•Dice two strawberries and set aside. Cut the stems off of each of the remaining strawberries, forming a base for strawberries to stand on. Starting at the pointed ends and cutting most of the way, but not completely through the stem end, slice each strawberry into four wedges.

•Beat the cream cheese until fluffy; stir in the diced strawberries, walnuts, and powdered sugar.

•Spoon or pipe about a teaspoon of mix into each strawberry.

