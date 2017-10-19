The Sun News
Latest
19th October 2017 - Vaccine scare scatters schools in Akwa Ibom
19th October 2017 - Dogara, Reps leadership shun APC meeting
19th October 2017 - Senators knock Buhari
19th October 2017 - No apology on Zuma’s statue, says Okorocha
19th October 2017 - Bayelsa govt bans hawking during school hours
19th October 2017 - Ugwuanyi flags off urbanisation project at Awgu
19th October 2017 - IPOB ban’ll guarantee peaceful polls in Anambra –IGP
19th October 2017 - Panic in Rivers community over chicken pox outbreak
19th October 2017 - Indicted judge loses bid to stop sack
19th October 2017 - Govt to establish cancer wards in federal tertiary institutions
Home / National / Vaccine scare scatters schools in Akwa Ibom

Vaccine scare scatters schools in Akwa Ibom

— 19th October 2017

From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Schools in Akwa Ibom, especially in Etoi axis, along Oron Road Uyo, were yesterday, hurriedly evacuated as rumours of vaccinators in white caftans escorted by soldiers went viral.

Tales that three pupils of the Methodist Central School, Etoi had died after being injected sparked a stampede, as parents stormed schools to rescue their wards from “poisonous” vaccine. Children whose parents could not respond early enough scampered into the bush for fear of being injected.

Some parents said they saw the alarm on social media and decided to play safe by rushing to pick their children.

“Even if it is a false alarm, my child would not come to this school again this week till the whole rumour is effectively explained. There is no smoke without fire. It happened in Rivers State. It happened in Bayelsa. It can also happen here. Let them not use my child as guinea pig of the deadly immunisation,” a parent who refused to give her names said. Another parent, Itoro Lawrence, said one of her wards informed her of the incident.

But head teacher, Methodist Central School, Etoi, who refused to give her name, denied the seeing any vaccinator.

“Nobody came, no injection was given to any child. We suddenly saw parents rushing in, screaming and then our children started running helter skelter,” she said.

The rumours, however, attracted police presence around schools in Etoi axis of. Its spokesman, Mr.  Bala Elkana (DSP) confirmed that  the rumour, which got to the police in the early hours caused the police to parade schools. He admitted that though there had been no evidence to authenticate the rumour, it led to early closure of schools in many parts of the state.

Akwa Ibom State government and the Army authorities also denied that people in military camouflage forcefully immunised students and pupils in public schools in the state.

The army through its 2 Brigade headquarters, described the rumour as callous, unpatriotic and spread by enemies of state.

A statement signed Maj. S. Umar, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 2 Brigade, said the brigade was currently involved in Operation Crocodile Smile II, which is yielding tremendous successes, especially in curbing the excesses and activities of criminals, cultists and other miscreants in Akwa Ibom State.

“For emphasis, the 2 Brigade Nigerian Army does not and will never carry out its medical outreaches or vaccination exercises for that matter in schools. We, therefore, wish to inform the public that the ongoing rumours about Nigerian Army personnel in military camouflage going round schools in any part of Akwa Ibom State to forcefully immunise school children is false and should be disregarded,” the statement said.

Commissioner for information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh, who was on radio to dispel the rumour, said there was no truth in the speculation that school children were forcefully immunised.

“Any act as such is illegal, unauthorised and not from the government, therefore, anyone found doing so should be resisted and reported to the security agents,” he said.

Post Views: 20
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Vaccine scare scatters schools in Akwa Ibom

— 19th October 2017

From Joe Effiong, Uyo Schools in Akwa Ibom, especially in Etoi axis, along Oron Road Uyo, were yesterday, hurriedly evacuated as rumours of vaccinators in white caftans escorted by soldiers went viral. Tales that three pupils of the Methodist Central School, Etoi had died after being injected sparked a stampede, as parents stormed schools to…

  • Dogara, Reps leadership shun APC meeting

    — 19th October 2017

    From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Indication that all is not well with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged yesterday, as leadership of the House of Representative led by Speaker Yakubu Dogara, shunned the party’s consultative meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) held in Abuja. The meeting, sixth in the series and chaired by the…

  • Senators knock Buhari

    — 19th October 2017

    Say country on brink of collapse, Nigerians lack basic amenities From Fred Itua, Abuja Some Senators, yesterday, warned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government that the country is on the brink of collapse. The lawmakers also said that Nigerians can no longer access basic amenities of life. The senators said delivery of public values has…

  • No apology on Zuma’s statue, says Okorocha

    — 19th October 2017

    •US ambassador commends gov’s developmental strides From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has said he owes nobody any apology for erecting a statue of South African Republic President Jacob Zuma, in the state. Okorocha had, on Sunday, October 15, 2017, unveiled a giant-sized Zuma statue, but his action was immediately greeted with…

  • Bayelsa govt bans hawking during school hours

    — 19th October 2017

     From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Government has banned children in the state from hawking during school hours. The move is part of the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson administration’s efforts to stem the alarming number of children seen hawking in uniforms, during school hours. A statement by the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Jonathan Robinson Obuebite…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share