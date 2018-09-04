– The Sun News
Vice-Chancellor

V-C urges youths to embrace virtues of integrity, competence

4th September 2018

NAN

The Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Prof. Labode Popoola, has urged the youth to embrace the virtues of integrity and competence.

Popoola said these virtues were some of the attributes of good future leaders that the nation would be proud of.

The Vice-Chancellor said this at the opening ceremony of a two-day leadership training for the students of the university on Tuesday in Ede.

He said that the training was aimed at imparting leadership traits onto the students with a view to making them more useful for the society.

The don said that the university was passionate at creating new set of leaders who would unleash the much desired sustainable development in the country.

Popoola, however, said that for the students to become successful leaders, they must embrace integrity, competency and empathy.

He said, “We now live in a society where wrong people are seen as role models by our youths.

“We intend to correct that, hence, this leadership training.

“We have, therefore, assembled a competent team of people who have seen it all.

“People with integrity, competence and empathy to share their experiences for you to be a good leader”.

In his remarks, the acting dean of students affairs, Dr Oluseye Abiona, said the training was the first of its kind in the history of the university.

Abiona said it organised to build the students for future leadership role.

Also speaking, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice for Osun, Mr Ajibola Bashiru, urged the students to be focused, determined and courageous to become good future leaders.

